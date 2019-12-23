The most comfortable cars on sale - wafty motoring for all budgets

Manufacturers spend a lot of time harping on about sportiness and sharp handling, but how many people actually want that? Outside of the niche world of performance cars, we reckon most buyers are more interested in how comfortable their car is rather than how resistant it is to understeer and body roll. The most comfortable cars are among the most satisfying to use on the market.

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Thankfully, there are plenty of options around for those who want to be cosseted rather than thrilled behind the wheel. And yes, some of these are expensive luxury cars, but don’t go thinking you have to spend a lot of money to waft around in comfort.

Along with some posh, pricey motors, our list of the most comfortable new cars on sale includes a group of smaller, cheaper options and a selection of mid-size, mid-budget comfy cars.

But what actually makes for a comfortable car? The biggest factor is the suspension setup. Damping and spring rates can be set to provide more softness at the cost of increased body roll, while the pricier choices here include trick, adaptive air suspension, which in theory lets you have the best of both worlds.

Supportive seating helps a lot, too, as does refinement, where soundproofing comes into play. Luxury cars will often have double glazing to further isolate you from the outside world. Some compromises in that regard have to be made at the cheaper end of the spectrum, but all of these cars are at the top of their respective classes where comfort is concerned. Today’s electric powertrains help, too, quietening the cabin further.

Most comfortable small cars

Comfort can be hard to achieve in compact, low-cost cars but these models do a fantastic job that puts many larger vehicles to shame.

Citroen C3

£19,870 - £24,695