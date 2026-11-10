It’s a sign of the times that BMW launched its cutting-edge Neue Klasse electric-car platform with the iX3 SUV. In the past, it would’ve been an executive saloon that pioneered the new tech, but only now, 12 months later, has the 3 Series version arrived.

However, if the iX3 is anything to go by, the new BMW i3 looks set to be a very strong contender in the compact executive saloon sector. To find out exactly how good it is, we’re lining the i3 up on UK roads against two rivals that should provide it with a stern test. The Mercedes C 400 Electric mirrors BMW’s philosophy by using a bespoke electric platform while retaining a name that’s familiar to motorists.

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The Mercedes promises to deliver strong performance and efficiency, but the C 400 Electric comes at a price point that reflects the German manufacturer’s strategy to become a more exclusive brand.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 was a tough rival for the outgoing BMW i4 EV, and a series of updates have sharpened the looks and revised the line-up, while prices are competitive. Is it enough to prevent the BMW i3 taking glory?