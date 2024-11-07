BMW has given the clearest look yet at the all-new electric M3. While the headline here is supposed to be the production of the millionth M car, a current M3 looking dapper in ‘Individual Fire Orange III’, we’re more interested in the accompanying new M3 teaser shots released alongside it by the manufacturer in its press release.

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Although it’s wearing M colour-inspired camouflage, the new M3’s form is clear to see. As expected, it tones down the squat, super-wide stance of the M Concept Neue Klasse first seen at the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race, but it still has noticeably beefed-up wheelarches compared with the standard BMW i3/3-Series.

There’s a similar-looking bonnet vent to the show car, while the concept’s distinctive square track lights are retained. These are a little nod to the BMW M Hybrid V8 racing car, which sports a similar arrangement.

The main rear lights largely follow the shape of those seen on the new i3, albeit with a slightly tweaked signature inside the clusters. It’s the same case with the front light units, which incorporate the kidney ‘grilles’, which are much the same except for yellow daytime running light elements – another motorsport reference.