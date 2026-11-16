Verdict

Soon, BMW enthusiasts will be able to choose exactly which type of powertrain they want for their full-fat M car. That is a cool prospect – quite apart from the fact that this prototype already drives spectacularly. We cannot wait to see and hear more about the new electric BMW M3, scheduled for release early next year.

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When BMW electrifies its famed sports division, everything has to be right. So when the team asks if you fancy a few laps in their new M3, there’s only one correct answer: yes – camouflage wrap or not.

The Bavarians revealed recently that two spearheads of the 3 Series range are planned for the future. One will run on petrol and the other on electricity – with the latter due ahead of its six-cylinder counterpart early next year.

The EV we’re here to drive has almost 850bhp, 1,200Nm of torque and four electric motors – one for each wheel. This set-up enables up to 540kW of pure regenerative braking power and a targeted WLTP range of just over 400 miles from the 100kWh battery – a figure slightly down on the 108kWh in a standard i3.

Other key figures remain a closely guarded secret, but BMW promises to have taken the entire performance aspect extremely seriously, especially structural rigidity, battery cooling and the brakes – available in steel or carbon-ceramic.

Out on the handling course, which isn't exactly small, we head down the long straight. The insane acceleration was to be expected, but there’s more to the experience than that. BMW calls the short interruptions in power delivery "stages" – an idea that strongly resembles Hyundai's virtual gearbox.