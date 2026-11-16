New BMW M3 Electric prototype review: utterly sensational
We’ve been given the chance to try the new, quad-motor, all-electric BMW M3. Can this EV finally throw shade at its petrol sibling?
Verdict
Soon, BMW enthusiasts will be able to choose exactly which type of powertrain they want for their full-fat M car. That is a cool prospect – quite apart from the fact that this prototype already drives spectacularly. We cannot wait to see and hear more about the new electric BMW M3, scheduled for release early next year.
When BMW electrifies its famed sports division, everything has to be right. So when the team asks if you fancy a few laps in their new M3, there’s only one correct answer: yes – camouflage wrap or not.
The Bavarians revealed recently that two spearheads of the 3 Series range are planned for the future. One will run on petrol and the other on electricity – with the latter due ahead of its six-cylinder counterpart early next year.
The EV we’re here to drive has almost 850bhp, 1,200Nm of torque and four electric motors – one for each wheel. This set-up enables up to 540kW of pure regenerative braking power and a targeted WLTP range of just over 400 miles from the 100kWh battery – a figure slightly down on the 108kWh in a standard i3.
Other key figures remain a closely guarded secret, but BMW promises to have taken the entire performance aspect extremely seriously, especially structural rigidity, battery cooling and the brakes – available in steel or carbon-ceramic.
Out on the handling course, which isn't exactly small, we head down the long straight. The insane acceleration was to be expected, but there’s more to the experience than that. BMW calls the short interruptions in power delivery "stages" – an idea that strongly resembles Hyundai's virtual gearbox.
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Pull the paddle once and the electronics hit you with a simulated jolt. Combined with the artificial engine sound that mimics an eighties synthesiser, your brain gets a better reference for speed. And it’s genuinely fun. Naturally, the electronics control every single element down to the millisecond. In the corners, the M3 sorts things out to ensure we somehow make it out the other side.
BMW won't reveal what this car weighs, but it is likely to be well over 2.1 tonnes. While that bulk isn't completely masked on track, the clever tech ensures it matters a lot less. This electric M3 is supposedly able to drift, too.
More information will be revealed when the covers come off very early in 2027. Only then will we see the true extent of its bulked-out design, although even from this camouflaged prototype you can make out the flared arches and chunky diffuser. The now M-synonymous yellow DRLs are present and correct, too, alongside extra lighting in the lower bumper.
The cabin, aside from the Panoramic iDrive display and high centre console, was also under wraps, although look closely and you’ll spot the new two-spoke steering wheel with red M1 and M2 buttons prominently displayed on the arms. These are the key to unlocking the car’s true potential, but more on that when we take it for a proper drive in the spring.
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|Model:
|BMW M3
|Price:
|TBC
|Powertrain:
|100kWh battery, 4x e-motors
|Power/torque:
|850bhp/1,200Nm (est)
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|TBC
|Top speed:
|TBC
|Range:
|404 miles (est)
|Charging:
|TBC
|Size (L/W/H):
|TBC
|On sale:
|Spring 2027