New Peugeot RCZ Vision revealed: French brand is back in the sports car game
Cutting-edge technology meets sophisticated style in Paris show concept that reveals Peugeot’s design future
Remember the Peugeot RCZ? Well, the French brand’s sharply styled alternative to the Audi TT has made a surprise return in concept form as the RCZ Vision.
While Peugeot hasn’t confirmed that the RCZ Vision previews a return to the shrinking two-door coupé market (which even Audi has abandoned), it does say the car will help to shape the future of the company, both in terms of design and technology.
That’s a bold commitment, because the RCZ Vision not only displays the first expression of Peugeot’s Feline Future design language – in tandem with the new E-T16 concept – but it also showcases upcoming technologies such as steer-by-wire and solid-state batteries, thanks to its use of parent firm Stellantis’ all-new STLA One platform. In addition, the RCZ Vision displays Peugeot’s next-generation i-Cockpit interior layout, which is set to arrive on the all-new E-208 next year.
What does the Peugeot RCZ Vision look like?
Well, simply put, the RCZ Vision looks like a modern interpretation of the old RCZ. The overall proportions are very familiar, as is the shape of the front bumper, with sculpting that follows the same lines as the old car’s grille. The new car, being purely electric, does without any air intakes to the front.
The most obvious reference to the RCZ, which was only around for one generation between 2009 and 2015, is the double-bubble roof. As with the original, the RCZ Vision’s roof is made from glass and flows all the way down to the bootlid.
Alongside the new E-T16 concept, the RCZ Vision gives us the first clear pointers to Peugeot’s future design language. Both of these cars integrate a new ‘three claw’ light signature front and rear, which wraps around the bodywork to accentuate the stance.
There’s also a staggered wheel set-up, with 21-inch rims at the front and 22-inchers behind. The small triangular detailing on each of the rims is a nod to the original RCZ’s wheel design – something that Peugeot says “connoisseurs will appreciate”.
Peugeot RCZ Vision: range and performance
Powering the RCZ Vision is a battery with solid-state chemistry – technology that’s yet to feature on a production car within Stellantis’ extensive range of brands. Based on Stellantis’ new STLA One platform, the RCZ Vision has 1,000V architecture, which means ultra-rapid charging. A 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes less than 10 minutes and there’s a 372-mile range, which is impressive given the RCZ Vision’s size.
Peugeot doesn’t reveal the specifics of the battery pack, although it does say the RCZ Vision should be good for 5.4 miles per kWh – which is more than the five miles per kWh the ultra-efficient Mercedes CLA offers.
As a sporty coupé, the RCZ Vision’s power is just as important as its range and efficiency. The electric motor layout hasn’t been revealed, although we do know the RCZ Vision has 493bhp on tap. This isn’t as much as the ballistic 816bhp E-T16, but does provide a significant bump over the old combustion-engined RCZ, which had a maximum output of 270bhp in THP trim.
What is the Peugeot RCZ Vision like inside?
The RCZ Vision’s interior illustrates “what the cabin of a future Peugeot flagship could look like”, heavily pointing towards the next E-208 and plenty more besides. The main feature is the wild Hypersquare steering ‘wheel’, which we tried in 2025’s Polygon concept and has also now appeared on the E-T16 show car.
The rectangular controller is linked to Peugeot’s innovative steer-by-wire technology, which essentially means there’s no physical connection between the steering wheel and the front wheels. That allows for a variable steering ratio, so less turning input can equate to sharper turning at low speeds to boost manoeuvrability, while also reducing the amount of correction needed at motorway speeds.
The RCZ Vision’s brake pedal is also interesting beyond its weird shape, because there’s brake-by-wire technology too – the first of its kind fitted to a Peugeot. This provides more precise control and seamless integration of regenerative braking, according to Peugeot.
Above the Hypersquare control, there’s a new generation of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit dash layout. The screen still sits above the steering wheel, but unlike the display found on the E-T16, it’s transparent in the RCZ Vision, which Peugeot says reduces visual distractions.
Peugeot also says the asymmetrical front seats in the RCZ create a ‘Grand Touring atmosphere’, while the rear seats are big enough to accommodate two adults, thanks in part to the extra head space afforded by double-bubble roof.
While elements of the RCZ Vision give us a good idea of Peugeot’s design and technological direction, the brand has given no indication that it’ll re-enter the coupé market.
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