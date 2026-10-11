Remember the Peugeot RCZ? Well, the French brand’s sharply styled alternative to the Audi TT has made a surprise return in concept form as the RCZ Vision.

While Peugeot hasn’t confirmed that the RCZ Vision previews a return to the shrinking two-door coupé market (which even Audi has abandoned), it does say the car will help to shape the future of the company, both in terms of design and technology.

That’s a bold commitment, because the RCZ Vision not only displays the first expression of Peugeot’s Feline Future design language – in tandem with the new E-T16 concept – but it also showcases upcoming technologies such as steer-by-wire and solid-state batteries, thanks to its use of parent firm Stellantis’ all-new STLA One platform. In addition, the RCZ Vision displays Peugeot’s next-generation i-Cockpit interior layout, which is set to arrive on the all-new E-208 next year.

What does the Peugeot RCZ Vision look like?

Well, simply put, the RCZ Vision looks like a modern interpretation of the old RCZ. The overall proportions are very familiar, as is the shape of the front bumper, with sculpting that follows the same lines as the old car’s grille. The new car, being purely electric, does without any air intakes to the front.