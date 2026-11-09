BYD’s Land Rover Defender copy banned by court
JLR’s legal case against the Chinese giant for “copyright infringement and slavish imitation with respect to the Defender” is ongoing
The BYD Ti7 has been banned from sale in Europe by a court in the Netherlands. This is the latest development in the legal battle brought by Jaguar Land Rover to protect the intellectual property of its Land Rover Defender SUV, which it says has been breached by the Ti7.
The ruling to ban the BYD Ti7 from sale in Europe was made on Friday 20 November in a Dutch district court. JLR’s lawyers brought the case after BYD announced on its UK website that it would begin taking orders for its seven-seater SUV in January 2027. The ban takes effect one week after the ruling and prevents the sale of the Ti7 in the EU, but it does not impact BYD’s activities in the UK market.
The court ruling explains: "In these summary proceedings, the preliminary relief judge rules that the Ti7 infringes the EU design of Jaguar Land Rover." It goes on to say: "The characteristic and distinctive elements of the design are reflected in the BYD Ti7."
A statement from Jaguar Land Rover says: "We protect our intellectual property and take legal action when necessary,"
Ongoing intellectual property case
The BYD Ti7 went on sale in China, where it is known as the Fang Cheng Bao Tai 7, in 2025 and this new European sales ban is separate to the ongoing copyright case that JLR is pursuing through the Dutch courts. Earlier in November, Jaguar Land Rover had been ordered to destroy seized materials following a raid on BYD offices in the Netherlands.
In August, JLR bailiffs had executed an ‘ex parte’ (in other words, without prior warning to the defendant) seizure of digital files from BYD’s Schiedam and Hoofddorp offices. This followed the original claim that BYD not only copied the Defender's exterior design for the Ti7 but also stripped down an example to reverse-engineer it.
The raid was intended to secure files before they could potentially be deleted by BYD. Branded a “fishing expedition” by the Chinese firm’s lawyers, JLR is said to have recovered files regarding the Ti7’s development, as well as company financial data.
However, a ruling at the District Court of The Hague ordered JLR to destroy all seized materials within 24 hours of the ruling or face a fine of up to half a million euros. Judges stated that the retrieval of such documents was unnecessary at that stage to prove any infringement, also pointing out that: “it is not in dispute between the parties that BYD does not currently offer (or has not already sold) the Ti7 on the market in the European Union. The foregoing means that the alleged threatened infringement cannot yet have led to any damage for [JLR].” BYD’s subsequent moves to put the Ti7 on sale in Europe clearly triggered the JLR legal team to seek the sales ban.
Chinese copycats vs JLR
JLR is no stranger to having Chinese brands bring out models that resemble its own. Infamously, the LandWind X7 looked so much like the Range Rover Evoque that JLR won a legal action against its makers.
More recently, we’ve observed that JLR’s products appear to be a frequent source of ‘inspiration’ for Chinese carmakers. Many Land Rover Defender-esque vehicles are on sale in China, while the hugely popular Jaecoo 7, for instance, has become known colloquially as the ‘Temu Range Rover’ in the UK.
As for the BYD Ti7, Land Rover Defender comparisons have been widespread since it was confirmed the SUV would be coming to the UK market. At five metres in length, it’s a similar size to the Land Rover Defender 110, but with an expected price tag of around £50,000, it’s set to undercut the cheapest 110 by around £20,000.
It doesn’t have anything quite as exotic as the Defender’s six-cylinder and V8 engines under the bonnet, though. Power comes from the common Chinese car arrangement of a 1.5-litre petrol engine forming part of a plug-in hybrid setup with a 79-mile electric-only range.
A fully-electric version of the BYD Ti7 has been announced in China, but we don’t yet know if it’ll make it to the UK. While attempting to defend its intellectual property in court against BYD, Jaguar Land Rover has entered into a joint venture with rival Chinese automotive giant, Chery. The resulting Freelander 8 SUV will be sold in the UK.
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