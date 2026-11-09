The BYD Ti7 has been banned from sale in Europe by a court in the Netherlands. This is the latest development in the legal battle brought by Jaguar Land Rover to protect the intellectual property of its Land Rover Defender SUV, which it says has been breached by the Ti7.



The ruling to ban the BYD Ti7 from sale in Europe was made on Friday 20 November in a Dutch district court. JLR’s lawyers brought the case after BYD announced on its UK website that it would begin taking orders for its seven-seater SUV in January 2027. The ban takes effect one week after the ruling and prevents the sale of the Ti7 in the EU, but it does not impact BYD’s activities in the UK market.

The court ruling explains: "In these summary proceedings, the preliminary relief judge rules that ​the Ti7 infringes the EU design of Jaguar Land Rover." It goes on to say: "The characteristic ⁠and distinctive elements of the design are reflected in the BYD Ti7."



A statement from Jaguar Land Rover says: "We protect our intellectual property and take legal action when necessary,"

Ongoing intellectual property case

The BYD Ti7 went on sale in China, where it is known as the Fang Cheng Bao Tai 7, in 2025 and this new European sales ban is separate to the ongoing copyright case that JLR is pursuing through the Dutch courts. Earlier in November, Jaguar Land Rover had been ordered to destroy seized materials following a raid on BYD offices in the Netherlands.