We won’t have long to wait before the electric Land Rover Defender Sport arrives. Although the ‘Defender Sport’ name wasn’t uttered in its Q2 earnings call, JLR did confirm that “an all-new electric Defender product” will launch in 2027 and be built at the company’s Halewood plant near Liverpool.

Earlier this year, the feverishly anticipated Land Rover Defender Sport was spotted being put through its paces, but rather than fording a river or climbing a mountain as we might expect, it was captured lapping the Nürburgring circuit.

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Land Rover has been toying with the idea of a ‘mini Defender’ for seven years now, and it feels like it’s been testing near-production prototypes for almost as long. We suspected at that time that the blast on Germany’s ‘Green Hell’ meant that it was approaching the final stages of testing for a world premiere in 2027, which has subsequently been confirmed.

The camouflage sported by the most recent prototype still manages to conceal many of the finer styling details, but there’s no disguising the boxy, upright shape that people know and love from the full-size Defender.

Minimal overhangs at the front and rear will help deliver the necessary approach and departure angles when off road, as is the case with its big brother. However, we can see that there is a more rounded, sleeker angle to the nose, and an ever-so slightly sloped rear windscreen, endowing the newcomer with a unique style that means it doesn’t simply resemble a shorter version of the regular Defender with some length chopped out from the middle.

We’re sure it was no easy task for Land Rover’s designers to transfer the Defender’s iconic design and charming personality into a new, more compact package, but our exclusive image shows what we expect the production model of the baby 4x4 to look like.