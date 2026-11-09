Jaguar Land Rover vs BYD: British firm ordered to destroy seized data in Defender copycat case

Jaguar Land Rover has been ordered to destroy seized materials following a raid on BYD offices in the Netherlands. This comes as the British giant alleges the BYD Ti7 is a “slavish imitation” of the iconic Land Rover Defender, although no infringement of intellectual property rights have yet been proven.

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In August, JLR bailiffs executed an ‘ex parte’ (in other words, without prior warning to the defendant) seizure of digital files from BYD’s Schiedam and Hoofddorp offices. This follows claims that BYD not only copied the Defender's exterior design for the Ti7 (also known as the Fang Cheng Bao Tai 7 in China) but also stripped down an example to reverse-engineer it.

The raid was intended to secure files before they could potentially be deleted by BYD. Branded a “fishing expedition” by the Chinese firm’s lawyers, JLR is said to have recovered files regarding the Ti7’s development, as well as company financial data.

However, a ruling at the District Court of The Hague has now ordered JLR to destroy all seized materials within 24 hours of the ruling or face a fine of up to half a million euros. Judges state that the retrieval of such documents was unnecessary at this stage to prove any infringement, also pointing out that: “it is not in dispute between the parties that BYD does not currently offer (or has not already sold) the Ti7 on the market in the European Union. The foregoing means that the alleged threatened infringement cannot yet have led to any damage for [JLR].”