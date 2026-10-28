New Yangwang Altior is China’s super-luxury answer to a Rolls-Royce
BYD’s unashamed Rolls-Royce rival comes with a quad-motor BEV powertrain, gems in the air vents and the ability to float
BYD’s rise to automotive supremacy has just taken another ambitious step forward as it’s now targeting Rolls-Royce, the most prestigious and ostentatious manufacturer of them all.
Called the Yangwang Altior, this new 5.6-metre saloon takes almost all of its cues from those most traditional of luxury cars, aside perhaps from its quad-motor electric powertrain. No pricing or UK availability has been confirmed yet, but BYD is committed to bringing the high-end Yangwang brand to the UK and Europe eventually.
At that 5,600mm length, the Altior is 55mm longer than a standard Rolls-Royce Ghost and comes with an elegant three-box silhouette and ultra-long bonnet, despite not having a petrol powertrain underneath. Classic styling features such as a long dash-to-axle ratio – the space between the front wheel and driver’s seat – and an upright front end follow Rolls’ design handbook.
BYD also took a note from the British company when it comes to its coach doors and generous use of chrome; it even has bespoke umbrellas fitted within the rear doors.
There is some real detail to the design, though. The front grille, for example, is individually polished before being affixed to the nose, and inside the headlights are 12 motorised lighting units that rotate when the car unlocks.
BYD says the cabin is finished in only the highest quality materials. These include full-grain semi-aniline leather, real wood veneers and metal switchgear. In a very Chinese twist, BYD has also mounted small gems of polished yellow jade inside the air vents, and there’s intricate silk embroidery inspired by ceremonial Chinese textiles.
The cabin’s design itself is also completely symmetrical, but the Chinese infusion of tech isn’t particularly hidden. Notably BYD has fitted a large 21.4-inch overhead screen for rear passengers, each of whom will sit in individual ‘zero-gravity’ chairs with massage functionality, heating and cooling.
Precise power and torque figures for the quad-motor electric drivetrain are yet to be confirmed, but we expect a peak well above 1,000bhp. With four individual motors it will be capable of doing tricks like tank-turns and full torque vectoring, and it even has the capacity to survive a destructive force of nature, thanks to the ability to float and remain watertight inside.
Behind the standard 21-inch wheels is a sophisticated suspension system that’ll read the road ahead and prepare the car for any bumps or intrusions. There’s even tech that will keep it driving in a straight line if there’s a tyre blow-out.
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