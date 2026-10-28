BYD’s rise to automotive supremacy has just taken another ambitious step forward as it’s now targeting Rolls-Royce, the most prestigious and ostentatious manufacturer of them all.

Called the Yangwang Altior, this new 5.6-metre saloon takes almost all of its cues from those most traditional of luxury cars, aside perhaps from its quad-motor electric powertrain. No pricing or UK availability has been confirmed yet, but BYD is committed to bringing the high-end Yangwang brand to the UK and Europe eventually.

At that 5,600mm length, the Altior is 55mm longer than a standard Rolls-Royce Ghost and comes with an elegant three-box silhouette and ultra-long bonnet, despite not having a petrol powertrain underneath. Classic styling features such as a long dash-to-axle ratio – the space between the front wheel and driver’s seat – and an upright front end follow Rolls’ design handbook.

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BYD also took a note from the British company when it comes to its coach doors and generous use of chrome; it even has bespoke umbrellas fitted within the rear doors.

There is some real detail to the design, though. The front grille, for example, is individually polished before being affixed to the nose, and inside the headlights are 12 motorised lighting units that rotate when the car unlocks.