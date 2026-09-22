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New BYD Sealion 8 goes on sale in Australia and the UK could be its next stop

With almost 500bhp on tap, the family-friendly Sealion 8 could be a real Q-car if it comes to the UK

By:Alastair Crooks
22 Sep 2026
New BYD Sealion 8 - front and rear11

BYD’s UK country manager, Bono Ge claimed earlier this year that the Chinese automotive giant wants to have “85 per cent of the market covered” in the UK by the end of 2026. A prime candidate to join the brand’s extensive new range is this - the BYD Sealion 8. 

While BYD has not yet confirmed the Sealion 8 for the UK market, the big, seven-seatplug-in hybrid SUV would give the firm a direct competitor to the likes of the Jaecoo 8 and Chery Tiggo 9

So where would the Sealion 8 sit within BYD’s range? The current, most expensive BYD is the Sealion 7, an all-electric coupe-SUV priced from £47,025. We expect the Sealion 8, if it does come to the UK, may well sit below this model, despite its size (and numerical order). 

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That’s because of the new BYD Ti7 - another seven-seat SUV with plug-in hybrid power. A budget alternative to the Land Rover Defender, the Ti7 starts at £47,995 with first customer deliveries expected before the end of the year. In order to avoid treading on the toes of the Ti7, the Sealion 8 is likely to be positioned at a lower price point.

Powering the Sealion 8 is a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors in 4x4 models, or one in the two-wheel drive versions. The maximum power output is an impressive 481bhp - resulting in a 4.9-second 0-62mph time. 

A comparatively large 35.6kWh battery will make the Sealion 8 one of the longest-range plug-in hybrids in the UK if it does come here. Under NEDC testing, the Sealion 8 is good for 94 miles of electric only range, 15 miles more than the Ti7 can offer. Utilising the second-generation ‘Blade’ battery, the Sealion 8 can charge at up to 74kW. The entry-level front-wheel drive model comes with a smaller 19kWh battery, which results in a reduced 64-mile range under NEDC testing. The stricter WLTP tests used here are likely to reduce these figures somewhat. 

Already on sale as a right-hand drive car in the Australian market, the Sealion 8 gets a host of equipment as standard. The list includes ventilating and heating functions for front seats with electric adjustment, a vast 15.6-inch touchscreen, three-row climate control, a wireless phone charger and vehicle-to-load charging. 

Looking for a big, seven-seat SUV to ferry the family around? Check out our large SUV of the Year, the Skoda Kodiaq - which can be had with an average saving of over £8,000 when you go through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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