BYD’s UK country manager, Bono Ge claimed earlier this year that the Chinese automotive giant wants to have “85 per cent of the market covered” in the UK by the end of 2026. A prime candidate to join the brand’s extensive new range is this - the BYD Sealion 8.

While BYD has not yet confirmed the Sealion 8 for the UK market, the big, seven-seat, plug-in hybrid SUV would give the firm a direct competitor to the likes of the Jaecoo 8 and Chery Tiggo 9.

So where would the Sealion 8 sit within BYD’s range? The current, most expensive BYD is the Sealion 7, an all-electric coupe-SUV priced from £47,025. We expect the Sealion 8, if it does come to the UK, may well sit below this model, despite its size (and numerical order).

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That’s because of the new BYD Ti7 - another seven-seat SUV with plug-in hybrid power. A budget alternative to the Land Rover Defender, the Ti7 starts at £47,995 with first customer deliveries expected before the end of the year. In order to avoid treading on the toes of the Ti7, the Sealion 8 is likely to be positioned at a lower price point.

Powering the Sealion 8 is a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors in 4x4 models, or one in the two-wheel drive versions. The maximum power output is an impressive 481bhp - resulting in a 4.9-second 0-62mph time.

A comparatively large 35.6kWh battery will make the Sealion 8 one of the longest-range plug-in hybrids in the UK if it does come here. Under NEDC testing, the Sealion 8 is good for 94 miles of electric only range, 15 miles more than the Ti7 can offer. Utilising the second-generation ‘Blade’ battery, the Sealion 8 can charge at up to 74kW. The entry-level front-wheel drive model comes with a smaller 19kWh battery, which results in a reduced 64-mile range under NEDC testing. The stricter WLTP tests used here are likely to reduce these figures somewhat.

Already on sale as a right-hand drive car in the Australian market, the Sealion 8 gets a host of equipment as standard. The list includes ventilating and heating functions for front seats with electric adjustment, a vast 15.6-inch touchscreen, three-row climate control, a wireless phone charger and vehicle-to-load charging.

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