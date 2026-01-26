Automotive powerhouse BYD has confirmed it isn’t done with its assault on the UK market, with another “three to four models” due soon. This unrelenting product onslaught would see the maker’s line-up swell to 13 distinct variants before the end of 2026.

The most crucial of the new cars will be a new, plug-in hybrid Renault Clio-sized supermini called the Dolphin G, confirmed in an interview by BYD executive vice president, Stella Li, last year. The covers are due to come off later this year, forming a key part of the maker’s upcoming model offensive.

In addition, UK country manager, Bono Ge, has told Auto Express that he thought there was also growing demand in the MPV sector – either for mainstream maker BYD, or the brand’s upmarket Denza sub-brand, which will launch here in 2026.

“We believe there is customer demand [for MPVs] in Europe,” Ge said. “When I’m travelling, I see there are more and more MPVs on London streets, so I firmly believe that there should be opportunities.”

Asked if anything was off-limits, Ge told us: “All manufacturers have to consider the right-hand-drive market as a whole to develop one product; developing one product is very expensive. Sometimes you need to combine demand from other countries”.

BYD Sealion 8

Considering this, it’s fair to assume that the recently announced Sealion 8 seven-seat SUV could soon find favour over here. The car was revealed for the (right-hand-drive) Australian market earlier this month, and even appeared without acknowledgement on a slide shown to journalists at the UK launch of the Sealion 5 – a model already available via Auto Express Buy a Car service.