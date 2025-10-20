“For example, our office here only comes with a 250 kilowatt power supply. If you want to deliver one megawatt, you have to upgrade the power grid, which probably would take us at least 12 months. Very likely 18 months to 24 months. That's something we don't want.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“I think our solution will be to get batteries in between to store the energy needed. That way you don't need to upgrade your power supply and can install the charger much more swiftly. That will also make the cost reasonable.”

Ge added that for Flash Chargers “you only need to give us a space for a parking bay that's already good for the charger and energy storage together. We’ll have a low input, but you'll get a megawatt output”.

Being able to install its chargers faster and being cheaper than the competition will enable BYD to charge customers less to use them. “If we set up these things, we don't need to charge them 89p per kWh, we’ll probably only charge them 60p,” Ge added.

But rather than only allowing BYD or Denza buyers to use its chargers, Ge wants them to be open to all electric-car owners, pointing to how the Tesla Supercharger network is no longer exclusive to its customers.

While the Denza Z9GT will be the first car with the new Blade Battery 2.0, it’s possible the technology will eventually trickle down to more affordable BYD vehicles – like the Dolphin Surf electric city car, which is available through our Buy A Car from just £16k – but that’s not been confirmed yet.

However, Ge said: “We understand in the UK, a lot of customers are concerned about electric vehicles, about range. There's really two solutions. One is to put more batteries in the cars and the other one is to increase the charging speed.

“More batteries is the direction some people are going down, but there is a limit on how many batteries you can carry, because you eventually want to develop a car to carry people, not carry batteries. So charging might be the better answer.”

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…