New BYD Shark 6 to bare its teeth at the UK pick-up market

The BYD Shark 6 hybrid pick-up truck is coming to the UK, Auto Express has learned, and it’ll be looking to take a big bite out of the best-selling, multi-award-winning Ford Ranger.

In an exclusive interview with Auto Express, BYD’s UK country manager, Bono Ge, revealed the Shark 6 will be coming here. The plug-in hybrid pick-up truck was introduced last year in Mexico, making it the company’s first product launched outside China.

In fact, the Shark 6 isn’t being sold in BYD’s home market, but it is now available in several markets including Australia, Brazil and South Africa. However the timing for its arrival to the UK has yet to be finalised.

According to Ge, that’s partly because BYD is still figuring out the sales and servicing network for the truck. “We still need to decide whether [the Shark 6] should be sitting on the passenger car side or join the LCV side of the network. Also how we support them.”

The BYD Shark 6 is almost certainly going to undercut its key rival, the newly launched Ford Ranger PHEV. This starts from just over £40,000 (excluding VAT), although you can save nearly £7,000 on one by ordering it through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

How does the BYD Shark compare to the Ford Ranger?

The BYD Shark 6 is offered exclusively as a double-cab pick-up and with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which the brand calls DMO (Dual Mode Off-Road). The truck measures 5,457mm long and 1,971mm wide, which means it’s slightly bigger than the latest Ford Ranger.

The maximum load length, maximum load capacity and towing capacity are better in the newly launched Ranger PHEV, though. For instance, it has a towing capacity of 3,500kg, which trumps the Shark’s 2,500kg. Plus the Ford can haul up to 1,000kg in its bed, compared with 790kg in the BYD.