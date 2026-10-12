Since BYD’s arrival in the UK in 2023 with the Atto 3, the Chinese giant was clear in its aim to cover almost every area of the market. The next step in that mission is the BYD Atto 8 and it’s coming to tackle the all-electric seven-seater sector.

Already on sale in other markets, including in right-hand-drive form in Australia, the Atto 8 is a real alternative to the likes of the Kia EV9, that car’s sister model the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and the new Skoda Peaq.

Debuting in Europe at the Paris Motor Show, the Atto 8 comes with BYD’s latest electric vehicle technology, including Flash Charging, which can boost the massive 115kW battery from 10 to 97 per cent in nine minutes.

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In terms of range, there’s a WLTP-rated 405 miles, which exceeds what’s on offer from those aforementioned rivals, but doesn’t quite match the 413-mile 93kWh Peugeot E-5008.

Pricing is yet to be announced for the Atto 8, although it’ll probably be positioned above BYD’s other new seven-seater, the Ti7 plug-in hybrid SUV, which costs from £47,995.

UK buyers will have two versions to choose from in early 2027. The Design RWD comes with a single motor at the rear generating 455bhp, while the Excellence AWD has an extra motor at the front for an incredible 764bhp total. The range on this model is reduced to 374 miles.

Beyond the BYD Atto 8’s impressive electric powertrain, it’s also a five-metre long seven-seater so it should score high for practicality. BYD says there’s ‘zero compromise’ for any of the Atto 8’s occupants.