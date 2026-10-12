Giant new BYD Atto 8 is an all-electric 7-seater aiming to crush the Kia EV9
Flash charging will top up the Atto 8’s massive battery in just nine minutes
Since BYD’s arrival in the UK in 2023 with the Atto 3, the Chinese giant was clear in its aim to cover almost every area of the market. The next step in that mission is the BYD Atto 8 and it’s coming to tackle the all-electric seven-seater sector.
Already on sale in other markets, including in right-hand-drive form in Australia, the Atto 8 is a real alternative to the likes of the Kia EV9, that car’s sister model the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and the new Skoda Peaq.
Debuting in Europe at the Paris Motor Show, the Atto 8 comes with BYD’s latest electric vehicle technology, including Flash Charging, which can boost the massive 115kW battery from 10 to 97 per cent in nine minutes.
In terms of range, there’s a WLTP-rated 405 miles, which exceeds what’s on offer from those aforementioned rivals, but doesn’t quite match the 413-mile 93kWh Peugeot E-5008.
Pricing is yet to be announced for the Atto 8, although it’ll probably be positioned above BYD’s other new seven-seater, the Ti7 plug-in hybrid SUV, which costs from £47,995.
UK buyers will have two versions to choose from in early 2027. The Design RWD comes with a single motor at the rear generating 455bhp, while the Excellence AWD has an extra motor at the front for an incredible 764bhp total. The range on this model is reduced to 374 miles.
Beyond the BYD Atto 8’s impressive electric powertrain, it’s also a five-metre long seven-seater so it should score high for practicality. BYD says there’s ‘zero compromise’ for any of the Atto 8’s occupants.
The front seats and the outer seats on the middle row get heating, ventilation and massaging, plus there’s tri-zone climate control and genuine leather on every seat. As standard there’s a 10-speaker sound system, while the Excellence AWD gets an uprated 21-speaker system - plus a fridge in the front that can cool to minus six degrees or warm up to 50 degrees.
With all seven seats in place, the Atto 8 comes with 270 litres of boot space - less than the EV9 (333 litres) and the Peaq (299 litres). Fold the rear two rows down, however, and you get a van-like 1,960 litres. The Atto 8 should feel bright and airy inside thanks to a massive, standard-fit, panoramic roof.
Elsewhere there’s a suitably large 15.6-inch infotainment screen with Google built-in and a 10.25-inch driver’s display. Also as standard you get a heads-up display, dual wireless smartphone chargers and insulated glass on the front windows.
The Atto 8, utilising the second-generation of BYD’s ‘Blade’ battery tech, not only charges super quick but also does so in a variety of temperatures. In minus 30 degrees BYD says a 20 to 97 top up will still only take 12 minutes. The Chinese brand also claims its Flash charging network will include 3,000 stations across Europe by the end of 2027.
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