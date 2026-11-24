Ineos has announced plans to shift production to the US, with Chinese firm BYD confirming it’s in negotiations to acquire the British firm’s old factory. Founded by British billionaire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Ineos makes its own spiritual successor to the original Land Rover Defender, the Ineos Grenadier, with the decision to move to the US described as “arguably the biggest moment in the history [of the brand]”.

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Despite designing its cars in London, Ineos currently builds the Grenadier and its Quartermaster pick-up cousin in France. However, the firm says it’s planning to sell the ex-Smart manufacturing plant in Hambach to BYD – no doubt to help the hybrid and EV giant dodge EU import tariffs on Chinese cars.

Ineos says it has shortlisted several new sites in the US, with an aim to start production by 2028. The move is perhaps unsurprising given that the American market accounts for 70 per cent of the brand’s sales.

“This is arguably the biggest moment in the history of Ineos Automotive,” said the company’s CEO, Lynn Calder. “Americans have already taken the Grenadier to their hearts, and US policies have created an incredibly attractive, pro-growth business environment. Setting up production there makes so much sense. It will empower us to invest, expand and reach even more customers around the world.”