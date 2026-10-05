Chinese domination of the UK’s car market could be short-lived. Reports suggest the Government is weighing up imposing tariffs on vehicle imports from China in order to secure a deal with the EU to protect Britain’s own car industry.

According to The Times, Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds is in the process of devising new tariffs on Chinese cars in order to appease the EU amidst negotiations over its controversial, and potentially damaging, ‘Made in Europe’ laws. This comes only a few weeks after the MP for Stalybridge and Hyde told Auto Express directly: “If you put trade protections up, they’ll probably be reciprocated and you’ll lose things.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

There have long been concerns from European car makers that models hailing from China have been granted an unfair advantage, with allegations that state subsidies from Beijing have contributed to their rock-bottom pricing strategies. With this in mind, the EU has already begun placing tariffs on Chinese imports, with higher levies placed on manufacturers deemed to have received more substantial state funding. That’s on top of the new ‘Made in Europe’ laws, which also potentially threaten the UK’s car-making sector.

Designed to protect its own industries, the EU’s Made in Europe scheme provides locally built cars with state-backed grants and tax breaks for consumers, as well as CO2 credits for manufacturers selling small EVs. Such benefits effectively make non-compliant models uncompetitive – a problem given that UK-built vehicles currently do not qualify for ‘Made in Europe’ status.