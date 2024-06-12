EU threatens Chinese electric car tariffs of almost 50 per cent
New tariffs would be imposed on top of pre-existing duties in an aim to override “unfair” subsidies by the Chinese government
The European Commission is threatening to impose additional tariffs of up to 48 per cent on Chinese electric cars, following an investigation into what it describes as “unfair subsidisation” by Beijing.
Launched last October, the Commission's inquiry took nine months and found that such subsidies pose a “threat of economic injury to EU BEV producers”. Therefore, from 4 July, an additional import tariff would be applied to EVs built in China, on top of the existing 10 per cent charge “should discussions with Chinese authorities not lead to an effective solution”.
According to the European Commision, the size of the tariff affixed to each manufacturer’s products has been calculated by analysing the size of the subsidy received by each company from the Chinese government.
The effect of the ruling has a potentially huge impact on SAIC, the owner of MG, Maxus and Inmotors, which could be hit with a huge 38.1 per cent (48.1 per cent total) tariff on all of its models, over and above the 10 per cent import tariff already applied. To put this in perspective, if this kind of tariff comes to the UK, it would bring the cost of the £26,995 MG4 hatchback to £36,252 – an increase of almost £10,000.
Geely, the owner of Volvo, Lotus and Smart, would incur 20 per cent (30 per cent total) tariffs, while BYD models would incur an additional 17.1 per cent (27.1 per cent total) duty.
Other Chinese manufacturers that have complied with the Commission's investigation will be subject to a 21 per cent (31 per cent total) additional tariff, while those that haven’t will suffer the same 38.1 per cent (48.1 per cent total) duty as SAIC models.
Some car makers, such as Tesla - which produces many of its best-selling cars in China - have already applied for special considerations. Any firm can challenge the ruling before or up to four months after the tariffs come into force in July, although the evaluation process could take up to nine months to reach a decision.
Speaking to Auto Express, Professor of Business and Sustainability at Cardiff University, Peter Wells, highlighted how the EU’s tariffs would “deny consumers the choice of some very low cost electric cars”.
“Tariffs will be passed on to consumers”, Wells explained. “They may also allow European manufacturers to charge more than they would in a more open market, [meaning] consumers on average will be paying more per car whatever the source.”
The Commission's threat of additional tariffs follows the news from earlier this year that all Chinese EVs being imported into the U.S will face 100 per cent tariffs, essentially doubling their market price.
Wells noted that while “the UK will not be forced to comply with EU tariffs, [it] may very well follow them. Actually, post-Brexit the UK is in a vulnerable position on this issue, as the EU and US are [both] imposing tariffs and other barriers to market entry by Chinese companies, in addition to vehicles produced in China by non-Chinese firms.”
