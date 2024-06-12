Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

EU threatens Chinese electric car tariffs of almost 50 per cent

New tariffs would be imposed on top of pre-existing duties in an aim to override “unfair” subsidies by the Chinese government

by: Tom Jervis
12 Jun 2024
XPeng G6 - front cornering

The European Commission is threatening to impose additional tariffs of up to 48 per cent on Chinese electric cars, following an investigation into what it describes as “unfair subsidisation” by Beijing.

Launched last October, the Commission's inquiry took nine months and found that such subsidies pose a “threat of economic injury to EU BEV producers”. Therefore, from 4 July, an additional import tariff would be applied to EVs built in China, on top of the existing 10 per cent charge “should discussions with Chinese authorities not lead to an effective solution”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

According to the European Commision, the size of the tariff affixed to each manufacturer’s products has been calculated by analysing the size of the subsidy received by each company from the Chinese government.

The effect of the ruling has a potentially huge impact on SAIC, the owner of MG, Maxus and Inmotors, which could be hit with a huge 38.1 per cent (48.1 per cent total) tariff on all of its models, over and above the 10 per cent import tariff already applied. To put this in perspective, if this kind of tariff comes to the UK, it would bring the cost of the £26,995 MG4 hatchback to £36,252 – an increase of almost £10,000.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Geely, the owner of Volvo, Lotus and Smart, would incur 20 per cent (30 per cent total) tariffs, while BYD models would incur an additional 17.1 per cent (27.1 per cent total) duty.

Other Chinese manufacturers that have complied with the Commission's investigation will be subject to a 21 per cent (31 per cent total) additional tariff, while those that haven’t will suffer the same 38.1 per cent (48.1 per cent total) duty as SAIC models.

Some car makers, such as Tesla - which produces many of its best-selling cars in China - have already applied for special considerations. Any firm can challenge the ruling before or up to four months after the tariffs come into force in July, although the evaluation process could take up to nine months to reach a decision.

Speaking to Auto Express, Professor of Business and Sustainability at Cardiff University, Peter Wells, highlighted how the EU’s tariffs would “deny consumers the choice of some very low cost electric cars”.

“Tariffs will be passed on to consumers”, Wells explained. “They may also allow European manufacturers to charge more than they would in a more open market, [meaning] consumers on average will be paying more per car whatever the source.”

The Commission's threat of additional tariffs follows the news from earlier this year that all Chinese EVs being imported into the U.S will face 100 per cent tariffs, essentially doubling their market price.

Wells noted that while “the UK will not be forced to comply with EU tariffs, [it] may very well follow them. Actually, post-Brexit the UK is in a vulnerable position on this issue, as the EU and US are [both] imposing tariffs and other barriers to market entry by Chinese companies, in addition to vehicles produced in China by non-Chinese firms.”

Searching for a zero-emission bargain? These are the cheapest electric cars on sale...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Labour to fix one million potholes per year under new ‘Plan for Drivers’
Pothole
News

Labour to fix one million potholes per year under new ‘Plan for Drivers’

Labour’s bid for the motorists’ vote includes funding for potholes, an investigation into unfair car insurance practices and a reform for road buildin…
12 Jun 2024
What are the Tories going to do for us? Pay-per-mile road tax ban in 2024 Conservative manifesto
London Roads
News

What are the Tories going to do for us? Pay-per-mile road tax ban in 2024 Conservative manifesto

Conservative Party election manifesto pledges to address multiple issues facing drivers, including rules surrounding tax and the standard of our roads
11 Jun 2024
Voluntary accessibility standard for electric car chargers is failing, new data shows
EV charger access
News

Voluntary accessibility standard for electric car chargers is failing, new data shows

According to data from Vauxhall, only 2.3 per cent of on-street EV chargers accommodate disabled drivers
10 Jun 2024
Reinstate EV grant and cut VAT on public charging, say Lib Dems
Auto Express creative director Darren Wilson charging the Lexus RZ
News

Reinstate EV grant and cut VAT on public charging, say Lib Dems

A £600 million investment proposed in the Liberal Democrat manifesto aims to bolster EV charging network and reduce the cost of charging, fuel and ins…
10 Jun 2024

Most Popular

New plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV offers 75-mile EV range, but only 5 seats, for £42k
Skoda Kodiaq iV - front 3/4 static
News

New plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV offers 75-mile EV range, but only 5 seats, for £42k

The first-ever plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq is only available to order with five seats
10 Jun 2024
New BMW i5 Touring 2024 review: a truly impressive electric estate
BMW i5 Touring - front tracking
Road tests

New BMW i5 Touring 2024 review: a truly impressive electric estate

The i5 Touring offers the same attractive qualities as its saloon counterpart, along with plenty of extra practicality
10 Jun 2024
Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Leon hatchback for as little as £194 per month
Cupra Leon - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Leon hatchback for as little as £194 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 10 June is a very affordable offer on Cupra’s fun to drive family hatchback
10 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content