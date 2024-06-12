EU threatens Chinese electric car tariffs of almost 50 per cent

Geely, the owner of Volvo, Lotus and Smart, would incur 20 per cent (30 per cent total) tariffs, while BYD models would incur an additional 17.1 per cent (27.1 per cent total) duty.

Other Chinese manufacturers that have complied with the Commission's investigation will be subject to a 21 per cent (31 per cent total) additional tariff, while those that haven’t will suffer the same 38.1 per cent (48.1 per cent total) duty as SAIC models.

Some car makers, such as Tesla - which produces many of its best-selling cars in China - have already applied for special considerations. Any firm can challenge the ruling before or up to four months after the tariffs come into force in July, although the evaluation process could take up to nine months to reach a decision.

Speaking to Auto Express, Professor of Business and Sustainability at Cardiff University, Peter Wells, highlighted how the EU’s tariffs would “deny consumers the choice of some very low cost electric cars”.

“Tariffs will be passed on to consumers”, Wells explained. “They may also allow European manufacturers to charge more than they would in a more open market, [meaning] consumers on average will be paying more per car whatever the source.”

The Commission's threat of additional tariffs follows the news from earlier this year that all Chinese EVs being imported into the U.S will face 100 per cent tariffs, essentially doubling their market price.

Wells noted that while “the UK will not be forced to comply with EU tariffs, [it] may very well follow them. Actually, post-Brexit the UK is in a vulnerable position on this issue, as the EU and US are [both] imposing tariffs and other barriers to market entry by Chinese companies, in addition to vehicles produced in China by non-Chinese firms.”

