The steering wheel is arguably the most important control you have in a car, but when you’re stationary it’s not needed and takes up a lot of space. Solving this dilemma is BYD’s new Tai 9, which features a collapsible steering wheel.

The Tai 9 isn’t the first vehicle to try to reinvent the steering wheel. In 2024, Ford unveiled a fold-up offering for the Transit Custom, which turned into a table. BYD’s solution, however, is far more involved, with the wheel tucking away entirely into the dashboard.

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It takes around ten seconds for the wheel to disappear or reappear from the dash and when it’s stored away, there’s space for a tray table, or for the driver to stretch out and relax.

Obviously, the only time the steering wheel can be folded is when the Tai 9 is not moving. There’s no physical steering column in the car, which makes the process possible; instead, the Tai 9 comes with a steer-by-wire system.

The Tai 9 itself has just gone on sale in China under BYD’s premium sub-brand Fangchengbao. We’ve driven the Fangchengbao Ti7, which in BYD form has just been banned from sales in Europe due to a legal battle brought by Jaguar Land Rover to protect the intellectual property of its Land Rover Defender SUV. There are no plans as yet to sell the similarly styled Tai 9 here in the UK.

That will be a relief for the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento, because the six-seat plug-in hybrid Tai 9 comes with plenty of impressive figures. Its huge 66.4kWh battery allows a ridiculous 248-mile electric range (under the more lenient CLTC test) and with the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and two electric motors working together, there’s 528bhp on tap. That means the 2,865kg, 5.3-metre long Tai 9 can launch from zero to 62mph in 4.8 seconds.

There’s also a load of technology on board, including a fold-down display for rear passengers, BYD’s adaptive ‘DiSus-A’ suspension system that we’ve tried on the Denza Z9GT, rear-wheel steering and the latest ‘God's Eye B 5.0’ driver- assistance system.

While the Tai 9 isn’t destined for the UK, you can save on the eight-seat Land Rover Defender 130 with the Auto Express Buy A Car service right now...