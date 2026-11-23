BYD’s FangChengBao Tai 9 comes with a steering wheel that folds in half
New flagship plug-in hybrid SUV also has a near-250 mile range and seating for six
The steering wheel is arguably the most important control you have in a car, but when you’re stationary it’s not needed and takes up a lot of space. Solving this dilemma is BYD’s new Tai 9, which features a collapsible steering wheel.
The Tai 9 isn’t the first vehicle to try to reinvent the steering wheel. In 2024, Ford unveiled a fold-up offering for the Transit Custom, which turned into a table. BYD’s solution, however, is far more involved, with the wheel tucking away entirely into the dashboard.
It takes around ten seconds for the wheel to disappear or reappear from the dash and when it’s stored away, there’s space for a tray table, or for the driver to stretch out and relax.
Obviously, the only time the steering wheel can be folded is when the Tai 9 is not moving. There’s no physical steering column in the car, which makes the process possible; instead, the Tai 9 comes with a steer-by-wire system.
The Tai 9 itself has just gone on sale in China under BYD’s premium sub-brand Fangchengbao. We’ve driven the Fangchengbao Ti7, which in BYD form has just been banned from sales in Europe due to a legal battle brought by Jaguar Land Rover to protect the intellectual property of its Land Rover Defender SUV. There are no plans as yet to sell the similarly styled Tai 9 here in the UK.
That will be a relief for the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento, because the six-seat plug-in hybrid Tai 9 comes with plenty of impressive figures. Its huge 66.4kWh battery allows a ridiculous 248-mile electric range (under the more lenient CLTC test) and with the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and two electric motors working together, there’s 528bhp on tap. That means the 2,865kg, 5.3-metre long Tai 9 can launch from zero to 62mph in 4.8 seconds.
There’s also a load of technology on board, including a fold-down display for rear passengers, BYD’s adaptive ‘DiSus-A’ suspension system that we’ve tried on the Denza Z9GT, rear-wheel steering and the latest ‘God's Eye B 5.0’ driver- assistance system.
While the Tai 9 isn’t destined for the UK, you can save on the eight-seat Land Rover Defender 130 with the Auto Express Buy A Car service right now...