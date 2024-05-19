Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster pick-up review

Unfortunately, all of this kit comes at a price that starts on the wrong side of £60,000. The entry level Quartermaster Utility Wagon adds around £1,200 to the price of the base Utility Wagon version of the Grenadier 4x4, while the Trialmaster and Fieldmaster variants are around £7,000 on top of that. It means the Quartermaster is around £7,000 more expensive than a Ford Ranger or Toyota Hilux, two models that can be had for even less if they are bought as commercial vehicles.

MPG, CO2 and running costs

If you think the price is right for the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster, then its running costs are unlikely to raise an eyebrow. Official fuel economy is the same for the pick-up as it is for the standard 4x4, although a quoted maximum of 19.6mpg for the petrol model and 25.2mpg for the diesel aren’t anything to write home about.

Thanks to its ineligibility as a commercial vehicle, tax costs will be based on the Quartermaster’s emissions, and with figures ranging from 286g/km to a whopping 336g/km, tax bills are going to be hefty for company car users.

As well as having a high list price, Ineos offers a wide range of options and accessories that allow buyers to customise their Quartermasters to their specific needs. There are side runners (an essential addition if smaller people are going to gain access to the cabin), light bars, winches and a roof rack which can be upgraded with mounts for bikes, spare wheels, jerry cans, kayaks and much more.

Load space and practicality

The main change between the Grenadier 4x4 and the Quartermaster is the addition of the open load bed at the back, but this is also the point at where the Quartermaster doesn’t make as much sense as the 4x4. While the load area is big enough to accommodate a Euro Pallet, the spare wheel is mounted on one side of the space, and this needs to be removed before you can think about loading a pallet on board. If you’re going to use the Quartermaster for its intended off-road purpose, would you really venture into the great outdoors without a spare wheel?