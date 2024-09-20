Ineos Grenadier production will restart in January 2025

Ineos has announced that it will continue building its Grenadier and Quartermaster off-roaders after finding a solution to its ‘critical component shortage’. The resumption comes just as Ineos is looking to expand into the Chinese and Mexican markets.

Of the fix, Lynn Calder, CEO of Ineos Automotive said, “Automotive supply chains are extremely complex but we were not willing to compromise on quality, so we are satisfied that we have found the best possible outcome.” The component that caused the problem was not named.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The issue not only affected the Grenadier, which has been in showrooms since 2023, but also the Quartermaster pick-up truck, which went on sale in the UK recently. Despite the hiccup, Ineos is on track for a rise in sales.

“By this summer we had sold as many Grenadiers as we had for the whole of 2023, and are on track to have over 20,000 Grenadiers on the road before the end of this year,” said Calder. “We now turn our attention to preparing Hambach to restart in early January, and with significant growth in major new markets – including China and Mexico – and substantial expansion in the US, I believe 2025 is going to be our best year yet.”

Ineos’ Hambach facility in France produces the Grenadier station wagon, Quartermaster double-cab pick-up, and Quartermaster double-cab chassis models.

The all-electric Fusilier will eventually join the range, although this has been pushed back to 2028, with the firm citing slow EV uptake and industry uncertainties for the delay.

Leaving the tarmac behind? Read our off-road driving tips...