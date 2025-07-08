The Ineos Grenadier was already one of the most versatile and off-road focused cars on sale, but it just got even more capable thanks to off-road experts at Letech. The German firm famous for modifying the Mercedes G-Class has just added portal axles and other upgrades to both the Ineos Grenadier and the Quartermaster pick-up.

Orders for the Ineos Grendaier Trialmaster X Letech have opened in Europe with the Grenadier costing 170,000 euros (roughly £150,000) and the Quartermaster costing 1,000 euros more - excluding VAT.

That marks a steep increase over the regular Grenadier Station Wagon and Quartermaster, which both kick off at £62,495 here in the UK. There's a good reason though because Letech has added all the necessary modifications you need to take the Ineos almost anywhere.

The most significant change is indeed those portal axles - something we’ve seen previously on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4². Portal axles essentially elevate the ride height via gears in the wheel hub - Mercedes saw a gain of 110mm to the G-Class’ ground clearance by employing the tech in the G 63 4x4². The Ineos gets a giant increase of 186mm to give a total of 450mm and it’s not just ground clearance where it impresses because wading depth is up from 800mm to 1,050mm as well.