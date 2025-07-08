Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

£150,000 Ineos Grenadier looks ready for anything with portal axles

Look out Land Rover! Ineos has asked Letech to make the ultimate off-roader

By:Alastair Crooks
8 Jul 2025
INEOS Grenadier Trialmaster X LETECH - front pair static19

The Ineos Grenadier was already one of the most versatile and off-road focused cars on sale, but it just got even more capable thanks to off-road experts at Letech. The German firm famous for modifying the Mercedes G-Class has just added portal axles and other upgrades to both the Ineos Grenadier and the Quartermaster pick-up

Advertisement - Article continues below

Orders for the Ineos Grendaier Trialmaster X Letech have opened in Europe with the Grenadier costing 170,000 euros (roughly £150,000) and the Quartermaster costing 1,000 euros more - excluding VAT. 

That marks a steep increase over the regular Grenadier Station Wagon and Quartermaster, which both kick off at £62,495 here in the UK. There's a good reason though because Letech has added all the necessary modifications you need to take the Ineos almost anywhere. 

The most significant change is indeed those portal axles - something we’ve seen previously on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4². Portal axles essentially elevate the ride height via gears in the wheel hub - Mercedes saw a gain of 110mm to the G-Class’ ground clearance by employing the tech in the G 63 4x4². The Ineos gets a giant increase of 186mm to give a total of 450mm and it’s not just ground clearance where it impresses because wading depth is up from 800mm to 1,050mm as well. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Powering both vehicles are the same BMW-derived straight-six turbocharged petrol and diesel engines - meaning that the 3,500kg towing capacity is retained. The Station Wagon (the SUV style model) has a payload capacity of 540kg while the Quartermaster pick-up comes with a 642kg capacity. 

Letech’s Grenadier and Quartermaster Trialmaster are also fitted with a new heavy-duty five-link front and rear suspension layout and 37-inch Mud Terrain off-road tyres from BFGoodrich. The 18-inch forged alloy wheels are also new, while Letech has added a high performance braking system, extended wheel arches, a front-mounted winch and a rear ladder attachment. There’s also a jerry can, which might be just as well because we struggled to get over 20mpg in the Quartermaster recently. 

INEOS Grenadier Trialmaster X LETECH - rear wading through water

Making sure you can see where you’re going off-road, Letech has added six old-school roof lights, plus there’s a roof rack a spare wheel carrier and exclusive ‘Trialmaster x Letech’ Door Sill Scuff Plates and A-pillar badging to ensure no one mistakes it for a regular Ineos. 

The standard Ineos’ five-year/unlimited mileage factory warranty is retained with Letech’s additions being covered by a two-year warranty.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster long-term test: characterful 4x4 is a guilty pleasure
Ineos Grenadier Trailmaster long-term test - header image

Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster long-term test: characterful 4x4 is a guilty pleasure

Final report: we pitch up with our 4x4 to put the Ineos’s optional camping accessories to the test
Long-term tests
12 Jun 2025
Best 4x4s and off-road cars to buy 2025
Best 4x4s and off-road cars - header image

Best 4x4s and off-road cars to buy 2025

After a four-wheel-drive vehicle with plenty of off-road clout? We have you covered
Best cars & vans
28 Apr 2025
Ineos Grenadier recalled for door button defect
Ineos Grenadier - full front

Ineos Grenadier recalled for door button defect

A lack of grease on the door button can prevent the door of the INEOS Grenadier to close properly, affecting both UK and US cars
News
13 Mar 2025
Ineos Grenadier review
Ineos Grenadier Goodwood - off-road front

Ineos Grenadier review

With echoes of the original Land Rover, the Grenadier is ready for the rough stuff
In-depth reviews
7 Mar 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: 10k miles a year in Cupra’s Terramar for under £300 a month
Cupra Terramar - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: 10k miles a year in Cupra’s Terramar for under £300 a month

The Cupra Terramar is an appealing family SUV that looks stylish but offers plenty of practicality. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 5
News
5 Jul 2025
New Volvo XC60 2025 facelift review: big-selling SUV gets a new lease of life
Volvo XC60 facelift - front tracking

New Volvo XC60 2025 facelift review: big-selling SUV gets a new lease of life

This refreshed Swedish SUV focuses on familiar areas of strength to take on BMW and Audi
Road tests
4 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: MG ZS gives a big SUV feel for a miniscule £194 a month
MG ZS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG ZS gives a big SUV feel for a miniscule £194 a month

The MG ZS is an easy car to like and live with. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 July
News
3 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content