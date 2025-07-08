£150,000 Ineos Grenadier looks ready for anything with portal axles
Look out Land Rover! Ineos has asked Letech to make the ultimate off-roader
The Ineos Grenadier was already one of the most versatile and off-road focused cars on sale, but it just got even more capable thanks to off-road experts at Letech. The German firm famous for modifying the Mercedes G-Class has just added portal axles and other upgrades to both the Ineos Grenadier and the Quartermaster pick-up.
Orders for the Ineos Grendaier Trialmaster X Letech have opened in Europe with the Grenadier costing 170,000 euros (roughly £150,000) and the Quartermaster costing 1,000 euros more - excluding VAT.
That marks a steep increase over the regular Grenadier Station Wagon and Quartermaster, which both kick off at £62,495 here in the UK. There's a good reason though because Letech has added all the necessary modifications you need to take the Ineos almost anywhere.
The most significant change is indeed those portal axles - something we’ve seen previously on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4². Portal axles essentially elevate the ride height via gears in the wheel hub - Mercedes saw a gain of 110mm to the G-Class’ ground clearance by employing the tech in the G 63 4x4². The Ineos gets a giant increase of 186mm to give a total of 450mm and it’s not just ground clearance where it impresses because wading depth is up from 800mm to 1,050mm as well.
Powering both vehicles are the same BMW-derived straight-six turbocharged petrol and diesel engines - meaning that the 3,500kg towing capacity is retained. The Station Wagon (the SUV style model) has a payload capacity of 540kg while the Quartermaster pick-up comes with a 642kg capacity.
Letech’s Grenadier and Quartermaster Trialmaster are also fitted with a new heavy-duty five-link front and rear suspension layout and 37-inch Mud Terrain off-road tyres from BFGoodrich. The 18-inch forged alloy wheels are also new, while Letech has added a high performance braking system, extended wheel arches, a front-mounted winch and a rear ladder attachment. There’s also a jerry can, which might be just as well because we struggled to get over 20mpg in the Quartermaster recently.
Making sure you can see where you’re going off-road, Letech has added six old-school roof lights, plus there’s a roof rack a spare wheel carrier and exclusive ‘Trialmaster x Letech’ Door Sill Scuff Plates and A-pillar badging to ensure no one mistakes it for a regular Ineos.
The standard Ineos’ five-year/unlimited mileage factory warranty is retained with Letech’s additions being covered by a two-year warranty.
