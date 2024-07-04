Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Ineos Fusilier electric 4x4 delayed due to ‘poor EV uptake and industry uncertainties’

Development of Ineos Automotive’s first EV has been paused, but we’re told it will resume at some point

by: Ellis Hyde
4 Jul 2024
Ineos Fusilier - front

Ineos has halted development of its first electric SUV, the Fusilier, due to “reluctant consumer uptake of EVs and industry uncertainty around tariffs, timings and taxation.” The electric 4x4 was unveiled just a few months ago and, at the time, was expected to launch in 2027.

The Fusilier promises to deliver “world-class off-road capabilities”, feature a new bespoke skateboard platform and offer buyers the choice of a pure-electric powertrain or a range-extender PHEV version that, thanks to a petrol engine generator, would be better suited to more remote environments.

This was the third model revealed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s car brand, with the Fusilier pitched as the slightly smaller but much greener alternative to its Grenadier 4x4, as well as the Quartermaster pick-up truck that launched earlier this year.

Ineos Automotive explained the decision to delay the Fusilier’s launch further, telling Auto Express in a statement: “Charging infrastructure for EVs in most markets continues to grow and consumer confidence will match that, but for the industry to meet net-zero targets there needs to be long-term clarity from policymakers and a number of technology options available considering factors like raw materials, infrastructure and affordability.

“We are committed to bringing an EV to market not just because of legislation but because we want to – it is the right thing to do – but as a new small volume manufacturer we can only produce vehicles that will sell.”

One example of that type of legislation is the UK Government’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate. This demands that carmakers meet specific sales targets for electric vehicles as a percentage of overall sales. For 2024 it’s 22%, and brands who fail to reach that level will be hit with a £15,000 fine for every combustion-engined car sold outside their allowance.

Ineos also cited the UK Government’s ban on sales of all new petrol and diesel cars in 2035, and pointed to the Labour party’s promise that it would bring forward that date to 2030 if elected into power.

The Fusilier hasn’t been scrapped altogether though, with the brand promising us it will pick things up again at some point.

Can't wait for the Fusilier? Read our Ineos Grenadier review...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

