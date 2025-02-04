Ineos Grenadier vs Toyota Land Cruiser: rugged SUVs put to the test on and off road

For nearly 75 years, one car has delivered go-anywhere ability like no other, and we’re not talking about a Land Rover. The Toyota Land Cruiser has built a reputation for dependability and capability that has made it a go-to choice for buyers across the globe, and the latest generation is hoping to maintain that tradition.

This time around, Toyota has gone back to past incarnations for design inspiration, and the all-new model features a look that echoes that of the mid-eighties Land Cruiser, with plenty of straight edges and sharp angles, although it also comes with lots of modern kit on board, as well as a seven-seat layout.

While there are loads of SUVs on the new-car market, not many are as dedicated to off-roading as the Land Cruiser. One that can easily follow it off the beaten path is the Ineos Grenadier. It’s one of the most capable 4x4s we’ve ever driven, which helps to make up for some of its shortcomings in other areas.

Can this relative newcomer hold a candle to one of the most famous off-roaders in the business? We put both models through their paces on tarmac and in the rough stuff to see which is the most compelling 4x4 of all.

Toyota Land Cruiser

Model: Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8 D-4D Invincible Price: £74,995 Powertrain: 2.8-litre four-cyl in-line, 202bhp 0-62mph: 10.9 seconds Test efficiency/range: 29.8mpg/524 miles Annual VED: £600

After a brief hiatus, the Toyota Land Cruiser has returned to the firm’s line-up, and brings with it some retro-modern design for the exterior, while inside there’s lots of technology, as well as a new platform underneath. It’s the most expensive car in the current Toyota range, with a price tag of £75,000 that places it firmly in Lexus territory. Does it have the talent to justify the expense?