Car group tests

Ineos Grenadier vs Toyota Land Cruiser: rugged SUVs put to the test on and off road

Toyota’s Land Cruiser has ruled the 4x4 roost for 75 years. Is the latest model a match for the capable Ineos Grenadier, though?

By:Dean Gibson
4 Feb 2025
Toyota Land Cruiser and Ineos Grenadier - front tracking38

For nearly 75 years, one car has delivered go-anywhere ability like no other, and we’re not talking about a Land Rover. The Toyota Land Cruiser has built a reputation for dependability and capability that has made it a go-to choice for buyers across the globe, and the latest generation is hoping to maintain that tradition.

This time around, Toyota has gone back to past incarnations for design inspiration, and the all-new model features a look that echoes that of the mid-eighties Land Cruiser, with plenty of straight edges and sharp angles, although it also comes with lots of modern kit on board, as well as a seven-seat layout.

While there are loads of SUVs on the new-car market, not many are as dedicated to off-roading as the Land Cruiser. One that can easily follow it off the beaten path is the Ineos Grenadier. It’s one of the most capable 4x4s we’ve ever driven, which helps to make up for some of its shortcomings in other areas.

Can this relative newcomer hold a candle to one of the most famous off-roaders in the business? We put both models through their paces on tarmac and in the rough stuff to see which is the most compelling 4x4 of all.

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser - front tracking38
Model:Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8 D-4D Invincible
Price:£74,995
Powertrain:2.8-litre four-cyl in-line, 202bhp
0-62mph:10.9 seconds
Test efficiency/range:29.8mpg/524 miles
Annual VED:£600

After a brief hiatus, the Toyota Land Cruiser has returned to the firm’s line-up, and brings with it some retro-modern design for the exterior, while inside there’s lots of technology, as well as a new platform underneath. It’s the most expensive car in the current Toyota range, with a price tag of £75,000 that places it firmly in Lexus territory. Does it have the talent to justify the expense?

Tester's notes

The UK-market Land Cruiser is known internally at Toyota by the J250 model code, because there’s a larger J300 Land Cruiser available in other territories. Where both models are sold side by side, the UK version of the Land Cruiser adds the Prado suffix.

The two models are based on the same platform, but the J300 is slightly larger, has more contemporary styling and only comes with V6 petrol or diesel engines. In the US, the smaller J250 is the only Toyota Land Cruiser that’s sold there, while the larger J300 model is sold as the Lexus LX.

Ineos Grenadier

Ineos Grenadier - front tracking38
Model:Ineos Grenadier Station Wagon 3.0D Trailmaster
Price:£66,640
Powertrain:3.0-litre six-cyl in-line, 249bhp
0-62mph:9.9 seconds
Test efficiency/range:23.2mpg/459 miles
Annual VED:£600

The Ineos Grenadier was designed to be a modern-day interpretation of the classic Land Rover, and overall it fits the brief perfectly. It’s bigger in every dimension, which makes it more practical and easier to drive than the old model, but prices are higher than first anticipated, so this big 4x4 has some tough rivals to go up against.

Tester's notes

The Trialmaster and Fieldmaster versions of the Grenadier are named after jackets made by sister firm Belstaff, while the Grenadier 1924 edition celebrates the centenary of the clothing maker. As well as these ‘lifestyle’ variants, there’s also a basic Station Wagon and a two-seat Commercial model that qualifies for VAT exemption.

Both models use the same running gear as the rest of the range, but are biased towards working roles. For the 2025 model year the Ineos gains forward-collision alert and road-sign recognition.

Head-to-head

Toyota Land Cruiser and Ineos Grenadier - face-to-face static38

On the road

The punchy six-cylinder diesel gives the Ineos a clear performance advantage, but the hesitant gearbox can frustrate. The Ineos engine is far smoother than the Toyota’s unit, though.

Vague and relatively weighty steering means the Ineos requires your constant attention, but the Land Cruiser’s rack is light and over-assisted, so while it’s more responsive to direction changes, it doesn’t suit the car’s character.

Tech highlights
The Toyota is packed with tech, including twin digital screens, a head-up display and electronic control of the off-road functions, most of which are operated via separate buttons.

There are chunky toggle switches dotted around the Grenadier’s cockpit for its controls, plus a BMW iDrive-style set-up for the screen. The section of the display closest to the driver is given over to speed, revs, trip computer, etc.

Price and running
Neither car is cheap, but the Land Cruiser comes with more standard kit, including four heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic camera system and two-zone climate control.

These cars aren’t very economical, either, but the Grenadier’s BMW-sourced diesel is particularly thirsty, returning less than 25mpg on test. It makes up for this with a bigger fuel tank, but the Land Cruiser can still travel further on a tankful.

Practicality
The Land Cruiser’s seven-seat layout offers versatility, but the seat mechanisms are clunky to use. There’s a powered tailgate, while the glass opens separately for quick access.

The Grenadier’s barn-style doors have a 30:70 split to fit the spare wheel on the back. There’s no load cover, but standard floor rails are handy for tying items down. High ground clearance means cabin access can be tricky for less able people.

Off-road ability
Front, rear and central diff locks help the Grenadier to tackle the toughest terrain, while its hill- descent system is smooth and controlled, even on the steepest slopes.

All-terrain rubber gives the Ineos an advantage, although it would still lead the Land Cruiser on matching tyres. Selecting low range in the Toyota is via the press of a button; the Grenadier has a traditional (and very stiff) mechanical lever.

Ownership
Toyota’s larger dealer network will be helpful, but Ineos is aiming to offer a bespoke after-sales service for its customers. There’s a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty for the Grenadier, compared with three years of cover for the Land Cruiser.

But, as with the entire Toyota range, the car’s warranty can be increased to 10 years or 100,000 miles if it’s serviced annually at an approved Toyota franchise.

Verdict

Toyota Land Cruiser - rear tracking38

Winner: Toyota Land Cruiser

Smart looks, great off-road ability and user-friendly tech put the Land Cruiser on top here. The redesign has given Toyota’s global 4x4 some street cred, but it doesn’t come at the expense of capability. It’s not quite a match for the Grenadier off the beaten track, but it pairs this with better on-road manners.

Downsides? The cabin isn’t quite as user-friendly as in some seven-seaters, while the four-cylinder diesel feels a little lacking. The price is high, too, although given that it’s sold out, clearly buyers haven’t been deterred.

Runner-up: Ineos Grenadier

Ineos Grenadier - rear tracking38

No other car is as accomplished in the rough as the Grenadier, with its suite of off-road tech helping it to deliver capability that puts it ahead of rivals, even the established Land Cruiser. However, the Ineos demands a few compromises in everyday driving.

There’s a weighty feel to the overall experience that is likely to come as a shock to the average SUV buyer, and we’d only recommend it if you’re certain that you’ll be using it off the beaten track, where you can make the most of its impressive ability.

Prices and specs

 Toyota Land CruiserIneos Grenadier
Our choiceToyota Land Cruiser 2.8 D-4D InvincibleIneos Grenadier SW 3.0D Trialmaster
Price from/price of our choice£74,995/£74,995£68,640/£76,140
Powertrain and performance  
EngineFour-cyl in-line diesel/2,755ccSix-cyl in-line diesel/2,993cc
Power/torque202bhp/500Nm249bhp/550Nm
TransmissionEight-speed auto/4WDEight-speed auto/4WD
0-62mph/top speed10.9 seconds/105mph9.9 seconds/99mph
Fuel tank80 litres90 litres
MPG (WLTP/test)26.4/29.8mpg26.9/23.2mpg
CO2276g/km276g/km
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,925/2,850mm4,895/2,922mm
Width/height1,980/1,935mm1,930/2,050mm
Approach/departure angles32.0/17.0 degrees35.5/36.1 degrees
Rear kneeroom960-670mm940-640mm
Rear headroom/elbow room900/1,590mm920/1,490mm
Boot space (7/5/2-seat modes)130/620/2,000 litresN/A/1,152 (to roof)/2,035 litres
Boot length/width/lip height1,050/1,145/860mm1,875/1,065/835mm
Kerbweight/towing weight/turning circle2,335/3,500kg/12.8 metres2,816/3,500kg/13.5 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£47,922/63.9%£34,187/44.9%
Depreciation£27,073£41,953
Insurance group/quote/VED48/£1,568/£60050/£1,712/£600
Three-year service cost£2,310TBC
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£5,342/£10,685£5,427/£10,854
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£2,651£3,405
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/1yr5yrs (unlimited)/2yrs
Driver Power manufacturer position (2024)8thN/A
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£730-£965/18-20 inches£650-£1,070/17-18 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/panoramicFront & rear/rear
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsFull size/twoFull size/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/yesNo/no
Leather/heated seatsYes/four (+ventilated)£1,835/£360 (fronts)
Screen size/digital dashboard12.3/12.3 inches12.3 inches/N/A
Climate control/panoramic sunroofTwo-zone/yesYes/£1,595 (safari windows)
USBs/wireless chargingFour/yesFour/no
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/yesNo/no
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesNo/no
Low-range gears/diff locksYes/centre, electronic rearYes/centre, front & rear
Tow bar£629£630
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

