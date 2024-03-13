New Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster Chassis Cab is a “blank canvas” for business and leisure

Ineos has brought out yet another iteration of its Grenadier off-roader, called the Quartermaster Chassis Cab. It still uses the same five-seat cabin as the rest of the range (two-seat Utility Wagon aside), but features an exposed ladder frame rear end which Ineos says provides a “wide range of body-building options for commercial, emergency and leisure use”.

As you’re pretty much getting less vehicle for your money, the Chassis Cab is the cheapest Ineos Grenadier at £63,816 (including VAT). However, it is based on the same extended wheelbase as the Grenadier Quartermaster pick-up with a 3,227mm wheelbase – 305mm longer than the Grenadier Station Wagon. The Chassis Cab also gets a 3,500kg towing capacity like the other Grenadier models.

George Ratcliffe, Commercial Director of INEOS Automotive and son of the firm’s CEO Jim Ratcliffe said, “we know from customer configurations that our vehicles are being used equally between commercial and leisure users. The ‘blank canvas’ Chassis Cab variant allows even greater versatility.”

Just as you’d find in the rest of the Grenadier range, there’s a choice of two turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engines from BMW. The petrol comes with 282bhp and 450Nm whereas our pick of the powertrains in the regular Grenadier, the diesel, comes with 246bhp and 550Nm of torque. Power from both engines goes through an eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels, with three locking differentials helping to promote off-road ability.

There’s very little direct competition for the new Quartermaster Chassis Cab since the Isuzu D-Max Crew Cab Chassis wasn’t retained for the current model. Several large vans are offered in double-cab form with an exposed rear, although they certainly won’t match the off-road ability of the Ineos.

