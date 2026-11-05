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Car Deal of the Day: Audi A1 for under £200 a month is too good to miss

Audi’s smallest model is unbeatable value right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 November.

By:George Armitage
5 Nov 2026
Audi A1 - front cornering

The Audi A1 has traditionally been a car that required some pretty deep pockets if you wanted to lease. But that’s not the case currently through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, where prices have plummeted to under £200 a month.

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The German carmaker called time on its entry-level model earlier this year, and it’s taken time for this to filter through to our marketplace. But at the moment, the posh little hatch is cheaper than a whole raft of superminis with less glamorous badges on their noses. Get one while you can.

This two-year deal from Select Car Leasing calls for a 12-month initial payment of £2,746.80, with mileage capped at 5,000 and a £199.40 monthly outlay, although some might prefer the nine-month initial payment option. This comes in at £2,328.78 and £219.42 a month, which is still excellent value; adjusting the mileage up to 8,000 costs less than a tenner extra on a monthly basis. 

The A1 has always had a high-class air about itself, rubbing shoulders with the MINI Cooper and firmly sitting above the likes of the Volkswagen Polo and Peugeot 208

While the curtain has fallen on the dinky A1, it’s still a very smart-looking car, with pert dimensions, sharp creases and that typical Audi road presence. The interior is decidedly upmarket, too, and neatly downsizes the look and feel of Audi's larger models into a smaller package.

This deal gets you the entry-level 25 TFSI Sport with its 93bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Sport trim brings a 10.1-inch touchscreen, LED headlights, LED rear lights, ‘dynamic turn’ signals and 16-inch alloys.     

Audi A1 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Audi A1 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A1 page.

Check out the Audi A1 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Audi A1 rivals

Mini Cooper

Mini Cooper

New in-stock Mini CooperCash £24,735
New Mini Cooper

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Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

New in-stock Volkswagen PoloCash £20,320Avg. savings £2,293
New Volkswagen Polo

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Skoda Fabia

Skoda Fabia

New in-stock Skoda FabiaCash £16,612Avg. savings £5,339
New Skoda Fabia

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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