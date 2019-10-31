​Every year, Halloween brings out the most ghoulish, bone-chilling and downright terrifying creeps and creatures. But if you want a real fright, there’s nothing quite like a scary car.

A witch’s broomstick is mere child's play when it comes to terrifying transport, with the humble motorcar capable of taking the fright factor up several notches – often for unintended reasons. So, to celebrate Halloween 2024, we asked the Auto Express team to tell us all about their most fear-inducing moments behind the wheel and the cars that caused them.

What follows is a heart-stopping round-up of the scariest cars we've ever driven. Some scared us with their devastating performance, others with their ‘spook-tacular’ ineptitude and dangerous gremlins, while others just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Max Adams and the alarming…

Alfa Romeo Alfasud Ti

I had the opportunity to test an Alfa Romeo Alfasud Ti as part of a feature at a former publication. The idea was to write a hero piece about a significant car from history, and this Italian hot-hatch is a car that deserves deification.

I’d read many contemporary articles and spoken to colleagues who’d driven or had owned one. They all praised its buzzy engine and sweet handling but mentioned the horrendous ergonomics. I found all of those points to be true in the late model example I’d found to drive, even down to the pedals that were so far offset, you may as well have given your passenger the job of operating the clutch pedal.