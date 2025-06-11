Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Alfa supercar on the agenda following racing boat tie-up

Alfa Romeo's new halo car is set to be developed in partnership with sailing team Luna Rosa

By:Paul Barker
11 Jun 2025
Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Goodwood FoS 2024

Alfa Romeo’s next supercar has moved a step closer, with a new “very limited edition” top-end model set to be developed in conjunction with Italian sailing team Luna Rossa, following the announcement of a partnership between the two organisations. 

“We will do something bespoke and limited, and also something that touches a higher number of people,” said Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili, opening up the possibility for a Luna Rossa series of special editions of existing models to sit alongside the halo small-volume performance car. “The DNA of Alfa is doing something hard and limited, and also something broader.”

Alfa Romeo and Luna Rossa sailing boat

Alfa’s chief said the brand would be tapping into Luna Rossa’s experience of working with carbon fibre on its America’s Cup sailing boats.”We have seen what they can do with lightweight materials,” he said at the announcement of the tie-up, described by Alfa’s marketing boss Christiano Fiorio as “a true technological collaboration”.

Alfa Romeo has previously stated that it would follow up the 33 Stradale supercar with another model that’s due to be seen in 2026 as part of ambitions to develop a series of halo models over the coming years, although details are still scarce. The 33 Stradale was developed in 16 months, and all 33 examples of the 621bhp supercar, estimated to cost around £1.7m, found homes.

Ficili’s predecessor Jean-Philippe Imparato stated last year that Alfa Romeo would push forward with more low-volume Alfa Romeo halo models. “I don’t have the intention to go back to 500 or 1,000 cars, I want to stay below 100 cars and I want to put in all of the quality and performance features that I need,” he said.

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

