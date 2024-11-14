Controversial Jaguar GT draws in buyers despite the fact nobody has seen it!

According to Jaguar, the need to completely shift the brand into a much more expensive arena is an obvious one. “The past decade has seen Jaguar pursue a mass-volume strategy, and the cars have not been distinctive enough,” said Mardell.

“This is the time to do something special; exuberance is something Jaguar has always been seen to have. The same excitement as the E-Type – this is a clean-sheet approach to a reimagined brand with no limitation on fresh ideas.

“I’ve never been more confident in Jaguar in the past 25 years, in what Jaguar needs to be, the client base it needs to seek and what it needs in order to be successful,” he continued. “EV is only part of the shift. We will be luxurious, sell in lower volumes at a higher price point, and our research shows that there is a market for it.”

That point was backed up by Jaguar boss Glover, who said the brand’s new direction is “progressive, bold and fearless in the way we have been in our 90-year history, most of which has been spent producing the world’s most desirable sports cars and saloons”.

He continued: “The price point will rise, and to do that we’ve got to elevate all aspects of the brand.”

Jaguar’s new direction

Although the prototype car in these shots is heavily disguised, it’s clear that Jaguar is pursuing a different route to other brands with its styling. “We live in a world of small wheels, cars sitting high to package the battery, and that look like they were designed in a wind tunnel to maximise the range,” said Glover.

“We will do the opposite – vehicles that can create an emotional and visceral reaction with the driver. It needs to be a great driver’s car, but one you can drive mile after mile without it being draining, and it must be engaging. The chassis people say they have huge scope to make an engaging drive, but it’s got to drive like a Jaguar.”