Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Jaguar Land Rover stops car exports to the US in wake of Trump Tariffs

JLR announced a four-week pause on shipments of all its cars to the US as comes to terms with 25% tariffs.

By:Steve Walker
5 Apr 2025
Range Rover Evoque

American motorists with their eyes on a new Range Rover or Land Rover Defender may have a long wait on their hands as Jaguar Land Rover has announced a temporary stop on all car shipments to the US. The move comes in the wake of the 25% tariffs on all car imports announced by President Donald Trump and in force since Thursday April 3.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Trump tariffs have triggered turmoil in global stock markets and caused the biggest slump in share values since the COVID pandemic. The automotive industry is just one of those hit but the 25% blanket tariffs on all car imports to America will have major impacts for the UK’s manufacturers, as well as others around the world. 

After the European Union, the US is the second biggest export market for the UK car industry and, in value terms, the UK exports more cars to the US than any other kind of goods. The trade is worth approximately £8.3bn per year and representative body, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has already indicated that the increased costs cannot be absorbed by car companies and prices will inevitably have to rise. 

Jaguar Land Rover is apparently opting to take stock of the situation with a “pause” on exports to the US market in April. It sent around 38,000 cars across the Atlantic in the third quarter of 2024, close to the total it sold in the UK and the EU combined. A statement from JLR released on Saturday said: 

"The USA is an important market for JLR's luxury brands. As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans."

"Our priorities now are delivering for our clients around the world and addressing these new US trading terms," the statement continued. Coventry-based Jaguar Land Rover has factories in Solihull, Castle Bromwich, Wolverhampton and Halewood building Jaguar, Range Rover and Land Rover models. 

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Jaguar Type 00 stirs up more hype by shutting down the streets of Paris
Jaguar Type 00 blue - front 3/4

New Jaguar Type 00 stirs up more hype by shutting down the streets of Paris

The Type 00 concept was unveiled in December 2024, previewing a bold new direction for Jaguar
News
11 Mar 2025
Jaguar boss: we didn’t mean to alienate our owners
Jaguar advert

Jaguar boss: we didn’t mean to alienate our owners

Here’s the inside story of how an auto company broke the internet – and the car that’s coming next
News
5 Mar 2025
Controversial new Jaguar GT caught prowling in the snow
Jaguar Type 00 (camouflaged) - front 3/4 tracking

Controversial new Jaguar GT caught prowling in the snow

The latest spy shots provide more insight into what we can expect from this eagerly awaited EV
News
7 Feb 2025
It would be great to see Jaguar prove the doubters wrong in 2025
Jaguar Type 00

It would be great to see Jaguar prove the doubters wrong in 2025

Can Jaguar make its mark as a luxury, electric car brand in 2025? Editor, Paul Barker hopes so...
Opinion
27 Dec 2024

Most Popular

SEAT’s future unclear as brand held in limbo
SEAT Ibiza - front cornering

SEAT’s future unclear as brand held in limbo

Delayed model launches and unprofitable electric plans leave SEAT’s next steps uncertain
News
3 Apr 2025
Secrets of the new Audi Q2 e-tron uncovered: £35k EV SUV coming soon
Audi Q2 render (Avarvarii)

Secrets of the new Audi Q2 e-tron uncovered: £35k EV SUV coming soon

After announcing it would ditch A1 and Q2, German brand is focusing on new electric baby SUV
News
4 Apr 2025
Drivers baffled by in-car safety assistance systems
Autonomous Tesla

Drivers baffled by in-car safety assistance systems

‘Widespread confusion creates safety concerns and erodes confidence’, says new report
News
2 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content