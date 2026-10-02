New Fiat Multiplay Concept takes the modular car idea to extremes
The Multiplay plays up to the idea of a modular car that can adapt to its owners needs, with innovative design and clever cabin options
This is the Multiplay concept, Fiat’s 2026 interpretation of a Multi-Purpose Vehicle that seeks to cram a big family into a compact package, just like the 1998 Fiat Multipla which lends its name. The concept's occupants luxuriate in a transformable, colourful cockpit that looks like something out of a designer furniture store – and there's even a space for the family dog, rather than it being relegated to the trunk.
Fiat’s Multiplay measures 4.45m-long, making it the MPV alternative to the upcoming Grizzly SUV twins. Those are the type of cars that stole the European MPV's market – but Fiat designer Francois Leboine is one of many exploring how to bring the category back to life, just like Renault with the new E-Space concept.
"The MPV cannot return as it was," he said at the Paris motor show. "We must find something that is a convergence between the practicality and versatility of the MPV, but something that is more emotional than the MPV. I have to say there is something emotional in the attitude of an SUV that says you could [drive anywhere]."
The Mutiplay's form is the classic monospace shape, with the windscreen pushed forward to create a 'one-box' design like a van's. But a high ride height, big wheels and wheelarch protection are all established SUV tropes, while the short overhangs create lots of space for a sizeable EV battery between the wheels. we are working on this project since almost two years.
"We've been working on this project for almost two years," Leboine told us in Paris. "And we were working on on different architectures that are very close to this." That suggests Stellantis' upcoming STLA One electric architecture, or the cheaper 'Smart Car' platform which sits under the Grizzlys – if Fiat has the flexibility to pull the windscreen forward.
However, the technical engineering almost takes a back seat to the clever modular body that sits above it, which promises to give European customers the potential for many different cars in one package.
When arranged in its basic layout, the Multiplay takes the form of a compact seven-seat MPV, using its long wheelbase and cab-forward stance to offer a huge amount of space with relatively compact external dimensions.
With the press of a few buttons, though, the Multiplay is able to shape-shift by dropping the side rear quarter windows and sliding the rear section of the roof and rear screen up to meet the C-pillar.
Inside, the third row drops below the rear deck, which creates a two-row pick-up layout that can hold large, bulky items in the bed. This specific configuration is optimised to fit two bicycles, but it could be arranged to carry almost anything.
Fiat’s future design language also continues to peek through. The brand’s grid motif has been further evolved, and the concept has a wild interior with variable seating layouts.
Fiat has not confirmed how long it’ll be until we see a production version of this concept on the road, but with Stellantis promising rapid-fire development times, it might not be as long as we think.
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