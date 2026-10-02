This is the Multiplay concept, Fiat’s 2026 interpretation of a Multi-Purpose Vehicle that seeks to cram a big family into a compact package, just like the 1998 Fiat Multipla which lends its name. The concept's occupants luxuriate in a transformable, colourful cockpit that looks like something out of a designer furniture store – and there's even a space for the family dog, rather than it being relegated to the trunk.

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Fiat’s Multiplay measures 4.45m-long, making it the MPV alternative to the upcoming Grizzly SUV twins. Those are the type of cars that stole the European MPV's market – but Fiat designer Francois Leboine is one of many exploring how to bring the category back to life, just like Renault with the new E-Space concept.

"The MPV cannot return as it was," he said at the Paris motor show. "We must find something that is a convergence between the practicality and versatility of the MPV, but something that is more emotional than the MPV. I have to say there is something emotional in the attitude of an SUV that says you could [drive anywhere]."

The Mutiplay's form is the classic monospace shape, with the windscreen pushed forward to create a 'one-box' design like a van's. But a high ride height, big wheels and wheelarch protection are all established SUV tropes, while the short overhangs create lots of space for a sizeable EV battery between the wheels. we are working on this project since almost two years.