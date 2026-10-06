Behold what we hope is an all-new Renault Espace. Unveiled at the Paris Motor Show, the new E-Space concept puts a contemporary spin on the French firm’s pioneering people-carrier from the eighties. Could this be the car that makes MPVs properly cool again?



While the Renault E-Space is still officially a concept, Renault’s design boss, Laurens van den Acker has confirmed to Auto Express that a production Espace is under consideration. The concept's groundbreaking form and other key elements “express the brand’s values”, he said.



There will be challenges, though. In a market obsessed with SUVs, a new Espace would sit outside of the norm for many modern families, and Renault knows this. “The monovolume market is a bit of a question,” van den Acker explained, “but I think with the advent of connected cars it could make sense again. It’s not just a bridge to the past, it’s one to the future.

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“If we had to go head-on against the competition, it’s always been relatively tough for us, because the main markets in the UK and Germany have their own strong offerings in the market.”

Something the original Espace has always had, though, is a sense of classlessness, similar to something like a Volkswagen Golf or Dacia Duster, which is able to sit alongside traditional premium vehicles. “People could have an Espace and a Mercedes, or an Espace and a different type of premium vehicle. It’s the car that gives us the most credibility.”