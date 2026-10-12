Van-tastic! Citroen 2CV Fourgonnette is a retro commercial vehicle designed to be loved

Stellantis hit the ground running at the Paris Motor Show, revealing no less than six striking concept cars across six brands the night before the event’s kick-off. For us, it might well be the production-previewing Citroen 2CV that steals the show, and to help it further, the brand has doubled down by bringing a Citroen 2CV Fourgonnette van concept to the French capital.

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The original 2CV Fourgonnette (the French word for ‘small van’) is one of Citroen’s most iconic commercial vehicles, perhaps second only to the H van that food truck proprietors seem to love so much. The new take on the Fourgonnette looks much the same as the 2CV concept up to the B-pillars, but from there rearwards, it’s very different.

There’s a boxy rear end with a series of vanes in the side panels, evoking the corrugated metal of the original. There’s even a charge point fashioned to look like the fuel filler cap of the first Fourgonnette, too.

The main access to the cargo area is a set of barn-style doors at the rear. However, the slots at the bottoms of the side panels make it look like these might be intended to open, but it’s hard to say. The press release is short on detail, and there are no images of the cabin or the load bay - we’ll be able to confirm once we’ve had a closer look on the show floor, but this might be a concept design study without a fully formed interior.