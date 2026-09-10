Cute styling; huge interior space

156-mile range

Get the deal at only £183.90 a month

Leasing prices for China's best-selling car of 2025, the Geely EX2, have come crashing down to a minuscule £184 a month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The cutesy electric hatchback, which rivals the likes of the Renault 5 and Volkswagen ID. Polo, has been priced at just over £200 a month for most of this year. But at a stroke it's become one of the cheapest EVs on our marketplace.

This deal from Leasing Options is for four years and requires a 12-month initial payment of £2,606.79, with an annual mileage cap of 5,000.

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Adjusting the terms still gives excellent value – changing to a nine-month initial payment of £2,144.01 still brings the monthly outlay to less than £200 a month, while raising the mileage cap to 8,000 costs just £12 a month extra on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

The Chinese lapped up the EX2 last year, with Volvo-owner Geely shifting nearly half a million of them. It sits in the electric supermini class here in the UK – a sector that has mushroomed in popularity this year, thanks to the arrival of newcomers such as the ID. Polo and Hyundai Ioniq 3.

This deal gets you the EX2 in Pro trim, which comes with the small 35kWh battery pack. This brings a claimed range of 156 miles, which is more Dacia Spring than Renault 5. But the EX2 has a long standard kit list, and even more impressive interior dimensions.

Pro comes with a 14.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electric seats with artificial leather upholstery and a vast array of driver-assistance systems that includes adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Geely EX2 leasing offers from leading providers on our Geely EX2 page.

Check out the Geely EX2 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…