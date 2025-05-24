Good space and equipment

273-mile range

Get the deal at only £264 per month

What if we were to tell you you could get an electric family SUV for the same price as the UK’s best-selling car? Well, the Ford Explorer is currently available to lease via the Auto Express Buy a Car service for just £264.14 per month – only £1 more than an entry-level petrol Ford Puma on a like-for-like agreement.

The deal, offered by Allen Leasing, gets you into a Ford Explorer Style across four years and with a 6,000-miles annual limit. As with most leasing deals, there’s an initial payment to contend with – in this case, £3,408.48 up front – which brings the total cost of the agreement to £15,823.06. Considering the Explorer starts from £32,685 and, according to valuation experts CapHPI, is only expected to be worth £13,350 after four years and 20,000 miles, this makes our Deal of the Day several grand cheaper than buying the car outright.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of course, the 6,000-mile annual limit might not suit some people, nor will that initial payment be easy to swallow. Thankfully, you can bump this up to 8,000 miles – the average Brit covers 7,100 miles per year – and reduce the initial payment to the equivalent of six months up front, rather than 12. Going through Carwow Leasey, the Explorer can be yours under these terms for just £308.84 per month over four years with a £2,148.04 initial payment; Allen Leasing also offers a deal on these terms, although it’s quite a bit more expensive in this instance at £404.11 per month and £2,663.46 up front.

You’re probably wondering what all of this gets you. The Ford Explorer Style is the entry-level model in the line-up but it’s well-equipped. Standard fare includes a 14.6-inch ipad-like touchscreen with sat nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and a reversing camera.

Powered by a 58kWh (net) battery, Ford says the Explorer Style will do up to 273 miles on a single charge and, with 190bhp on tap, will do 0-62mph in eight seconds. Charge up at home at your typical off-peak EV electricity tariff rate of 8p per kWh, and it’ll cost just £4.64 for a full charge.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Explorer leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Explorer page.

Check out the Ford Explorer deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…