Stylish design; plush-feeling interior

Mild-hybrid petrol power; fun handling

Get the deal at only £192.05 a month

Leasing prices for the Mazda 3 have crept downwards again, meaning this family-sized hatch with quality and style aplenty can be yours for under £200 a month right now.

Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Riverdale Leasing is offering the upmarket Japanese hatch for a cool £192.05 a month on a four-year term, making this one of the cheapest family five-doors around.

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All that's needed to get this deal

up and away is a 12-month initial payment of £2,567.40, while mileage is capped at 6,000 a year. You could save around £500 by switching to a nine-month payment, which brings the monthly outlay to a still-very-reasonable £201.77.

Meanwhile, adjusting the mileage to 8,000 a year can be done for around a fiver extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment plans.

This deal gets you the Centre-Line trim, which brings 16-inch alloys, air-conditioning, LED headlights, radar cruise control, and a 10.25-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Impressively, there's even integrated sat-nav and a colour head-up display.

While many manufacturers in this class offer downsized petrol engines that rely on turbochargers, here the Mazda 3 is more old-school. It has a higher-capacity engine, because Mazda believes this delivers better fuel economy.

The 2.5-litre mild-hybrid unit pushes out 138bhp, and it offers more than enough poke; it's also rather quiet and very smooth when cruising. Better still, this deal gets you the six-speed manual, which in the 3, is easily one of best of its type on the market.

The Mazda is a fun car to drive too. The steering is very well weighted, communicative and accurate, and the slightly firm suspension gives excellent road-holding. The fact that the interior feels more expensive than a Volkswagen Golf's is just the icing on the cake.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Mazda 3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Mazda 3 page.

Check out the Mazda 3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…