Car Deal of the Day: BYD Dolphin G is as cheap as plug-in hybrids get at £174 a month

Plug-in hybrid with 65-mile electric range

Comfortable to drive; well equipped

Get the deal at only £173.92 a month

We were wondering when the BYD Dolphin G was going to hit the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace, and that time has now come. But we needn't have been surprised because just as we've come to expect from the Chinese newcomer brand, the available deals offer incredible value for money.

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At £174 a month, the plug-in hybrid supermini is cheaper than a vast array of petrol and pure-electric rivals, and it offers a tempting route to affordable motoring.

This three-year deal from Jurni Leasing calls for a 12-month initial payment of £2,087.04 to get it under way, while mileage is capped at 5,000 annually. If you prefer to pay less upfront, a nine-month initial payment comes to £1,672.02, and the monthly price only creeps up to £185.78.

This deal may be better suited to lower mileage drivers, because raising the annual mileage limit to 8,000 will cost £25.27 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment option, and £34.19 extra on the nine-month. Not unreasonable, but it may be a bit steep for some.

There's plenty of choice in the supermini class for buyers. From pure-petrol favourites like the Vauxhall Corsa, to the hybrid Toyota Yaris and pure-electric Renault 5, there's a model to suit everyone. But the BYD Dolphin G is the only plug-in hybrid around.