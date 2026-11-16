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Car Deal of the Day: BYD Dolphin G is as cheap as plug-in hybrids get at £174 a month

With its PHEV powertrain, the BYD Dolphin G is one of a kind in the supermini class. It’s our Deal of the Day for 16 November.

By:George Armitage
16 Nov 2026
BYD Dolphin G - front static

We were wondering when the BYD Dolphin G was going to hit the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace, and that time has now come. But we needn't have been surprised because just as we've come to expect from the Chinese newcomer brand, the available deals offer incredible value for money.

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At £174 a month, the plug-in hybrid supermini is cheaper than a vast array of petrol and pure-electric rivals, and it offers a tempting route to affordable motoring.

This three-year deal from Jurni Leasing calls for a 12-month initial payment of £2,087.04 to get it under way, while mileage is capped at 5,000 annually. If you prefer to pay less upfront, a nine-month initial payment comes to £1,672.02, and the monthly price only creeps up to £185.78.

This deal may be better suited to lower mileage drivers, because raising the annual mileage limit to 8,000 will cost £25.27 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment option, and £34.19 extra on the nine-month. Not unreasonable, but it may be a bit steep for some.

There's plenty of choice in the supermini class for buyers. From pure-petrol favourites like the Vauxhall Corsa, to the hybrid Toyota Yaris and pure-electric Renault 5, there's a model to suit everyone. But the BYD Dolphin G is the only plug-in hybrid around.

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It uses a 94bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine that in effect acts as a generator for the battery pack, allowing the 161bhp electric motor to take on the majority of the propulsion. 

Amazingly, this deal gets you the larger battery pack. BYD claims its 18.3kWh gives a pure-electric range of up to 65 miles – that's incredible for a car of this size and price tag. 

BYD Dolphin G - dash

Boost spec gets you a 12.8-inch infotainment screen, heated seats and steering wheel, 15-watt wireless smartphone charging, and much more.

While the interior quality is on the cheaper side, there are few complaints at how the Dolphin G drives. Admittedly, pure-petrol cars like the SEAT Ibiza feel more sporty, but the BYD is quick (thanks to its petrol-electric set-up), quiet and comfortable.      

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great BYD Dolphin G leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Dolphin G page.

Check out the BYD Dolphin G deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on BYD Dolphin G rivals

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris

New in-stock Toyota YarisCash £23,995
New Toyota Yaris

Configure now

Renault Clio

Renault Clio

New in-stock Renault ClioCash £15,142Avg. savings £3,628
New Renault Clio

Configure now

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

New in-stock Vauxhall CorsaCash £17,194Avg. savings £6,895
New Vauxhall Corsa

Configure now

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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