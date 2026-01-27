Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Leapmotor B10 is cheap as chips at £171 a month

Newcomer brand Leapmotor is offering outstanding value for money with its electric SUV, the B10. It’s our Deal of the Day for 12 November.

By:George Armitage
12 Nov 2026
Leapmotor B10 on UK roads - front static

The Leapmotor B10 is currently available on the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace for a jaw-dropping £171 a month, showing that having an electric SUV on your driveway needn’t cost the earth.

Via our platform, Leasing Options is offering the B10 at this very affordable price after a 12-month initial payment of £2,450.07. It’s a two-year deal, with an annual mileage cap of 5,000. 

If you prefer to pay less upfront, a nine-month initial payment comes in at £2,073.36 and still well under £200 a month; raising the mileage limit to a more flexible 8,000 annual cap costs around £20 extra a month. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The B10 sits in the highly competitive small electric SUV market, and counts the excellent Kia EV2 and retro Renault 4 as rivals. It stands out in its segment for its generous equipment and interior space.

There’s only one trim level on offer – and it’s very highly specified. As standard, the B10 comes with big-car features such as heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, along with a 14.6-inch touchscreen with wireless phone charging.

Under the curvy body lies a 67.1kWh battery pack, with Leapmotor claiming a range of up to 270 miles. A 30 to 80 per cent top-up takes around 20 minutes, plus the B10 comes as standard with Vehicle-to-Load, cleverly allowing you to charge other electrical devices from the car. 

There’s a quality feel to the interior – and it’s roomy. Back-seat passengers won’t have any complaints in terms of room, although the 430-litre boot trails rivals such as the Ford Puma Gen-E

The driving experience focuses more on comfort and refinement rather than fun; a Renault 4 is better in corners than the B10, but for many people that won’t matter. The Leapmotor gives a stress-free drive at an unbeatable price.   

Leapmotor B10 on UK roads - front interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Lepamotor B10 leasing offers from leading providers on our Leapmotor B10 page.

Check out the Leapmotor B10 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Leapmotor B10 rivals

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £29,300Avg. savings £3,541
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

New in-stock Skoda ElroqCash £29,056Avg. savings £5,310
New Skoda Elroq

Configure now

BYD Atto 2

BYD Atto 2

New in-stock BYD Atto 2Cash £28,012Avg. savings £3,057
New BYD Atto 2

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Popular Jaecoo 7 hits a new low at £222 a month
Jaecoo 7 - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Popular Jaecoo 7 hits a new low at £222 a month

The Jaecoo 7 has taken the UK by storm – and it’s easy to see why at these prices. It’s our Deal of the Day for 11 November.
News
11 Nov 2026
Car deal alert! Top-selling VW Tiguan and T-Roc now on 0% APR finance
Volkswagen Tiguan UK - front action

Car deal alert! Top-selling VW Tiguan and T-Roc now on 0% APR finance

VW’s Tiguan and T-Roc are now available with 0% APR PCP finance over a 36-month period
News
11 Nov 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Mazda CX-5 is a plush family SUV for a mere £240 a month
Mazda CX-5 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Mazda CX-5 is a plush family SUV for a mere £240 a month

Stylish and enjoyable to drive, the Mazda CX-5 is an excellent family SUV. It’s our Deal of the Day for 10 November.
News
10 Nov 2026
Car Deal of the Day: BMW M5 is a V8 executive powerhouse for an extremely tempting price
BMW M5 - front cornering, right

Car Deal of the Day: BMW M5 is a V8 executive powerhouse for an extremely tempting price

The BMW M5 is an icon of the performance car world and is currently excellent value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 November.
News
9 Nov 2026

Most Popular

It’s time for Tata to step aside and let the Chinese take over at Jaguar Land Rover
Opinion - Freelander 8

It’s time for Tata to step aside and let the Chinese take over at Jaguar Land Rover

Mike Rutherford thinks the joint-venture between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover could be a match made in heaven
Opinion
8 Nov 2026
BMW i3 vs Mercedes C-Class Electric vs Hyundai Ioniq 6: big test for the 3 Series EV
BMW i3 vs Mercedes C-Class Electric vs Hyundai Ioniq 6 - front tracking

BMW i3 vs Mercedes C-Class Electric vs Hyundai Ioniq 6: big test for the 3 Series EV

The new electric BMW 3 Series takes on Mercedes’ latest C-Class and the updated Hyundai Ioniq 6 in a premium EV showdown
Car group tests
10 Nov 2026
Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI to cost more than Alpine A290 and Peugeot E-208 GTi
Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI - front

Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI to cost more than Alpine A290 and Peugeot E-208 GTi

VW’s all-electric hot hatch aims to do the iconic GTI name proud
News
9 Nov 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content