Car Deal of the Day: Leapmotor B10 is cheap as chips at £171 a month

Spacious interior; high kit levels

270-mile range

Get the deal at only £170.84 a month

The Leapmotor B10 is currently available on the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace for a jaw-dropping £171 a month, showing that having an electric SUV on your driveway needn’t cost the earth.

Via our platform, Leasing Options is offering the B10 at this very affordable price after a 12-month initial payment of £2,450.07. It’s a two-year deal, with an annual mileage cap of 5,000.

If you prefer to pay less upfront, a nine-month initial payment comes in at £2,073.36 and still well under £200 a month; raising the mileage limit to a more flexible 8,000 annual cap costs around £20 extra a month.

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The B10 sits in the highly competitive small electric SUV market, and counts the excellent Kia EV2 and retro Renault 4 as rivals. It stands out in its segment for its generous equipment and interior space.

There’s only one trim level on offer – and it’s very highly specified. As standard, the B10 comes with big-car features such as heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, along with a 14.6-inch touchscreen with wireless phone charging.

Under the curvy body lies a 67.1kWh battery pack, with Leapmotor claiming a range of up to 270 miles. A 30 to 80 per cent top-up takes around 20 minutes, plus the B10 comes as standard with Vehicle-to-Load, cleverly allowing you to charge other electrical devices from the car.

There’s a quality feel to the interior – and it’s roomy. Back-seat passengers won’t have any complaints in terms of room, although the 430-litre boot trails rivals such as the Ford Puma Gen-E.

The driving experience focuses more on comfort and refinement rather than fun; a Renault 4 is better in corners than the B10, but for many people that won’t matter. The Leapmotor gives a stress-free drive at an unbeatable price.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Lepamotor B10 leasing offers from leading providers on our Leapmotor B10 page.

Check out the Leapmotor B10 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…