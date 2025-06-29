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Car Deal of the Day: BMW M5 is a V8 executive powerhouse for an extremely tempting price

The BMW M5 is an icon of the performance car world and is currently excellent value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 November.

By:George Armitage
9 Nov 2026
BMW M5 - front cornering, right

A 717bhp German super-saloon is naturally a costly thing on the leasing market. But not so on the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace because the outrageous BMW M5 is currently available for well under £750 a month.

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This heart-stoppingly good-value deal comes from VehicleFlex Leasing – it's a four-year agreement at £738.52 a month, after a 12-month initial payment of £9,160.99. And remember, this is a car with a list price of over £114,000 and all for a low monthly sum.

Prefer to pay less upfront? A six-month initial payment comes in at £7,355.09 and £784.03 a month, which might be the preferred option for many. Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year, but can be increased to 8,000 for less than £30 extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

A new M5 is a rare thing, and the latest model has only been on sale for around 18 months. The current generation puts the fabled model into new territory because it's a plug-in hybrid

That means 42 miles of pure-electric motoring, a claimed 217.3mpg and a frankly unbelievable CO2 figure of 107g/km. Never before has an M5 been so kind to the environment… on paper.

But don't worry, the German brand's super-saloon hasn't gone all soft. Mated to that plug-in hybrid system is a thumping 577bhp 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine; there's a combined 717bhp to play with, and a limited top speed of 155mph. 

The M5 is a large and rather heavy car, but that doesn't affect the way it drives. It's hugely exciting to be in, with an engaging feel to the chassis, aided by rear-wheel steering and adaptive dampers.      

BMW M5 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great BMW M5 leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW M5 page.

Check out the BMW M5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on BMW M5 rivals

Porsche Panamera

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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