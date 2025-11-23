Car Deal of the Day: Polestar 3 electric family SUV now costs a lot less than you’d think
Luxurious Polestar 3 is packed with tech and performance. It’s our Deal of the Day for 7 November.
- Huge range and power
- Fully-loaded with kit
- Only £567.93 per month
The Polestar 3 is one of our favourite premium electric SUVs, but today’s Deal of the Day means you won’t have to pay a premium to get behind the wheel of one, because it’s being offered by Leasing Options for a very competitive £567.93 per month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
The lease is for the long-legged Polestar 3 Dual Motor and stretches across four years, meaning you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy what it has to offer. The deal includes an annual allowance of 5,000 miles and requires an initial payment of £7,215.15, meaning in total it will set you back £33,907.86. While that might sound a lot, it’s worth considering the £74,500 asking price and the steep depreciation suffered by many electric cars.
The terms are, of course, configurable to your personal situation; for example, condensing the lease to just three years, decreasing the initial payment to £4,467.03 and upping the annual mileage to 8,000 – the UK average is 7,100 – brings monthly payments to £677.84. The total cost here is £28,191.43, which is still far less than the £40k-plus that the Polestar 3 Dual Motor is expected to lose in depreciation over the same period and mileage.
These are big figures whichever way you look at it, but the Polestar 3 is a lot of car; a huge 113kWh battery means it’s capable of 394 miles on a charge, according to the company. With all-wheel drive and 544bhp, it’ll also do 0-62mph in a sports car-rivalling 4.7 seconds. Brembo brakes and adaptive air suspension make it surprisingly enjoyable to drive, too.
A rival to the BMW iX and Audi Q6 e-tron, the Polestar is also luxuriously equipped; the Prime spec listed here comes with almost every option ticked. Highlights include a 14.5-inch Google-powered infotainment system, a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, head-up display, a heated steering wheel, front and rear seats, tri-zone climate control, soft-close doors and a suite of safety tech. This features a 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping and blind-spot detection.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Polestar 3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Polestar 3 page.
Check out the Polestar 3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…