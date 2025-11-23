Car Deal of the Day: Polestar 3 electric family SUV now costs a lot less than you’d think

Huge range and power

Fully-loaded with kit

Only £567.93 per month

The Polestar 3 is one of our favourite premium electric SUVs, but today’s Deal of the Day means you won’t have to pay a premium to get behind the wheel of one, because it’s being offered by Leasing Options for a very competitive £567.93 per month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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The lease is for the long-legged Polestar 3 Dual Motor and stretches across four years, meaning you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy what it has to offer. The deal includes an annual allowance of 5,000 miles and requires an initial payment of £7,215.15, meaning in total it will set you back £33,907.86. While that might sound a lot, it’s worth considering the £74,500 asking price and the steep depreciation suffered by many electric cars.

The terms are, of course, configurable to your personal situation; for example, condensing the lease to just three years, decreasing the initial payment to £4,467.03 and upping the annual mileage to 8,000 – the UK average is 7,100 – brings monthly payments to £677.84. The total cost here is £28,191.43, which is still far less than the £40k-plus that the Polestar 3 Dual Motor is expected to lose in depreciation over the same period and mileage.