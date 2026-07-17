Car Deal of the Day: hot Skoda Kodiaq vRS is a firecracker of a family car for £334 a month

Sporty styling; 261bhp petrol power

Spacious SUV with room for seven inside

Get the deal at only £333.84 a month

The Skoda Kodiaq is one of our favourite SUVs, as it combines affordability with practicality. Today’s deal is for the top-of-the-range Kodiaq vRS model – and at £334 a month we think it’s a steal.

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Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, AA Lease is offering the Kodiaq for just £333.84 a month after a 12-month initial payment of £4,006.08, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year.

Adjusting the terms still gives great value, though; a nine-month initial payment sees around a £700 saving, with the monthly payment still coming to a reasonable £369.19. Upping the mileage to 8,000 annually, meanwhile, can be done for under £15 extra a month.

The vRS is not just the top model, though. Car fans will know that the vRS name signifies it’s the high-performance version, and here this means there’s a 261bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine from the Volkswagen Golf GTI under the bonnet.

There’s four-wheel drive, too, allowing this family-sized SUV to hurtle from 0-62mph in just 6.4 seconds, and on to a top speed of 143mph. Ventilated discs all round and two-piston calipers up front ensure fearsome stopping power, too.

No-one will be left in any doubt that this is the sporty model thanks to the vRS’s bodykit, 20-inch black wheels and metallic paint. Inside, you’ll find heated and electrically adjustable front sports seats, plenty of red stitching and a Canton sound system.

The vRS also has seven seats, so not only is it a sporty car but one that’s geared up perfectly for family life. Fold down the two rearmost seats and there’s a mighty 630 litres of luggage space.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Skoda Kodiaq vRS leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Kodiaq vRS page.

Check out the Skoda Kodiaq vRS deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…