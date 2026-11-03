Best used premium electric cars 2026
If you’re after a high-quality, premium used EV, these are our top choices…
Electric cars have well and truly entered the automotive mainstream; and with ever-increasing sales of new models, there’s now a wide range of used EVs on the second-hand market. But what if you want a used EV to be a little more luxurious or prestigious than the norm? This is where our list of the best used premium electric cars comes in.
By ‘premium’ electric cars we mean models from premium car brands. These models tend to be built with comfort in mind, featuring soft, high-quality materials with extra sound-deadening to insulate the cabin. Combine these qualities with lots of in-car tech, competitive electric ranges and strong performance, and you have a desirable used premium EV package.
These premium models will usually cost a little bit more than mainstream alternatives but they should also hold on to their value better, benefiting the used buyer when the time comes to sell.
Our expert road testers have driven every premium EV on sale in the UK and have rounded up the very best below. Some examples listed might still be covered by a battery warranty, or in some cases the original manufacturer's warranty.
Best used premium electric cars
We think the best used premium EV you can currently buy is the Polestar 2 thanks to its stylish design, practicality and usable range. There’s also plenty of choice on the used market.
For those who want a used EV which is fun to drive, the BMW i4 should be on your shortlist, or even the Lotus Eletre if you want a performance SUV.
If neither of those fits the bill, the Lexus RZ takes a different approach, majoring in comfort and a refined drive.
|Rank
|Make and model
|1.
|Polestar 2
|2.
|BMW i4
|3.
|Lotus Eletre
|4.
|BMW i3
|5.
|Lexus RZ
|6.
|Genesis GV60
|7.
|Audi e-tron GT
|8.
|BMW i7
|9.
|Mercedes EQS
|10.
|Jaguar I-Pace
Keep scrolling to learn more about the best premium electric cars, or click the links above to jump straight to a make and model...
1. Polestar 2
- Dual Motor Long Range (2021), 75,600 miles - £14,995
Why buy? Swedish style, hatchback practicality and a useful battery range.
When it was launched in 2020, the Polestar 2 was the first serious rival to the Tesla Model 3 and buyers – especially company-car users in search of the cheapest benefit-in-kind tax rates – loved it.
This was partly because of the cool, Scandinavian styling and Volvo-esque quality, but also because the Polestar has a hatchback, making it more practical for anyone who needs to carry a bike or furniture home from IKEA.
Although the current 2 looks pretty much the same now as it did in 2020, there have been a lot of changes under the skin, including a swap from front to rear-wheel drive for the cheaper single-motor versions.
It is the earliest cars that are conspicuously good value now, with prices starting at around £15,000 – or less if you are prepared to accept a few more miles than the average.
Those early front-drive 2s have 228bhp, which will be more than enough for most drivers. The next step up is a big one, with twin motors giving a whopping 402bhp. Two battery sizes were available, denoted by the names Standard Range for the 67kWh pack or Long Range for the 75kWh cars. Official WLTP range figures suggested you could squeeze an impressive 300 miles out of the most efficient Long Range Single Motor.
The batteries are proving to be resistant to degradation so shouldn’t have lost much capacity since new, making the Polestar 2 a stylish alternative to a modern budget EV.
2. BMW i4
- 40 M Sport (2022), 78,000 miles - £19,989
Why buy? An EV with all the qualities you would expect from a BMW.
After getting its fingers burned financially with the i3, BMW took a more conventional approach for the i4, using a bodyshell shared with the petrol 4 Series. There are few compromises as a result, and the coupé/hatchback has a long range, fast charging and the driving dynamics you’d expect.
More importantly, reliability is excellent, and there is a good selection available as company-car drivers return their leased cars.
3. Lotus Eletre
- Dual Motor (2023), 27,000 miles - £50,980
Why buy? The used Lotus makes exotic looks and supercar performance affordable.
If your idea of a Lotus is a lightweight sports car, then look away now. The Lotus Eletre is a big, heavy SUV powered by electricity, making it the antithesis of what the brand represents for many enthusiasts.
But look beyond this and the big Lotus has a great deal to offer. Its styling gives a presence matched only by proper exotica, and even the least-expensive versions have the performance to match. But heavy discounting when new means the used prices are temptingly low.
Latest used Lotus Eletre deals
4. BMW i3
- Electric (2014), 67,000 miles - £4,695
Why buy? The original i3 was ahead of its time and still looks modern today.
While everyone’s attention is on the new BMW i3 saloon, enthusiasts are snapping up the best examples of the original i3, fully expecting it to become a classic. There is good reason for that optimism too, because the carbon-fibre-shelled i3 was ahead of its time, with weight-saving measures that made it efficient and fun to drive.
The styling had the power to shock back in the day, and still looks futuristic today. The Range Extender gives peace of mind when on a long journey but ramps up the service cost. That’s why we’d stick with the full EV version.
5. Lexus RZ
- 450e Takumi (2024), 19,900 miles - £24,895
Why buy? Distinctive looks and great quality, plus the longest warranty available.
While the price of a Lexus RZ when it was new might have caused a sharp intake of breath, the used market is a great leveller, and the SUV looks good value after the initial depreciation hit.
It might not have the longest range or fastest charging, but the RZ is a well built and striking SUV that contains some interesting technology. Keep up the dealer servicing and it will have a 10-year warranty, too.
6. Genesis GV60
- Premium (2022), 57,000 miles - £18,995
Why buy? An upgrade in quality and tech but without a higher price.
Although it might seem like an oddball choice, the Genesis GV60 makes a lot of sense as a used buy because few people are aware of the brand.
Underneath the SUV-like body, it shares its hardware with both the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6, and adds extra luxurious features and quality trim. Yet you don’t pay extra for these on the used market, and the prices of all three cars are similar once they are a few years old. It’s like getting a free business-class upgrade.
Latest used Genesis GV60 deals
7. Audi e-tron
- GT quattro (2022), 31,500 miles - £33,900
Why buy? Supercar style and performance for the price of a new VW Golf.
It’s easy to tell at a glance that the Audi e-tron GT shares most of its important hardware with the Porsche Taycan, but the Audi has been tuned to be more of a grand tourer than a sports car.
Its long range and super-fast charging make it a relaxing way to cover big journeys. But the biggest attraction is the prices. Most e-tron GTs will have cost more than six figures when new, but values plummet in the first two years of ownership, meaning they look very attractive second-hand.
There are reasons for this beyond the usual depreciation that hits large, expensive EVs. There have been some well documented reliability issues, mainly concerning the battery. These should all have been fixed through a series of recalls but the hit to the car’s reputation is enough to put many buyers off – and make us recommend that you take out an extended warranty to cover yourself.
Also bear in mind that a used e-tron GT might cost the same as a new mid-range Golf, but the maintenance and insurance rates will still be closer to supercar levels.
The cheapest models we could find were the ‘basic’ e-tron GT quattro, and these can look comparatively plain for a car of this calibre, especially in dull colours with black trim inside.
We’d pay a little more to secure a special edition, the mighty 637bhp RS, or at least an example that was ordered with a little more imagination.
8. BMW i7
- xDrive60 Sport (2023), 49,000 miles - £43,998
Why buy? A hi-tech limousine with the running costs of an electric car.
Now the shock of that huge front grille has died down, we can all look at the BMW i7 and see that an excellent car lies behind it.
The electric 7 Series has a 106kWh battery, which gives it a 384-mile official range together with fast charging. It drives in the way you’d expect of a BMW too, yet is comfortable enough to be used by chauffeurs. Stick a cherished registration on it and your passengers will never guess you got it for half the new price.
9. Mercedes EQS
- 450+ AMG Line (2023), 16,500 miles - £36,995
Why buy? Mercedes’ EV flagship has a huge range and amazing in-car technology.
When the Mercedes EQS was launched, there was a general expectation that it would be an electric version of the S-Class, with the electric motors making it into an even more refined cruiser than the firm’s flagship. This was not the case.
The actual offering was surprisingly sporty, and buyers were disappointed, despite the car having great tech and a huge 407-mile range. It means the EQS is a rare sight today and can be bought for a third of its original £99,995 price.
Latest used Mercedes EQS deals
10. Jaguar I-Pace
- 400 S Auto (2019), 84,000 miles - £9,990
Why buy? Jaguar’s futuristic EV is great to drive and can now cost less than £10,000.
While rivals created electric SUVs by putting batteries and motors into ICE bodyshells, Jaguar took a clean-sheet approach with the I-Pace.
This meant it was much more radical, with a distinctive look that crosses an SUV with a coupé. The car has been plagued with reliability issues, which has had the effect of pushing down prices on the used market. Most will have been fixed by now, which could mean you get a bargain.
Latest used Jaguar I-Pace deals
Now find out more about the best used cars to buy...