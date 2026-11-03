Electric cars have well and truly entered the automotive mainstream; and with ever-increasing sales of new models, there’s now a wide range of used EVs on the second-hand market. But what if you want a used EV to be a little more luxurious or prestigious than the norm? This is where our list of the best used premium electric cars comes in.

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By ‘premium’ electric cars we mean models from premium car brands. These models tend to be built with comfort in mind, featuring soft, high-quality materials with extra sound-deadening to insulate the cabin. Combine these qualities with lots of in-car tech, competitive electric ranges and strong performance, and you have a desirable used premium EV package.

These premium models will usually cost a little bit more than mainstream alternatives but they should also hold on to their value better, benefiting the used buyer when the time comes to sell.

Our expert road testers have driven every premium EV on sale in the UK and have rounded up the very best below. Some examples listed might still be covered by a battery warranty, or in some cases the original manufacturer's warranty.

Best used premium electric cars

We think the best used premium EV you can currently buy is the Polestar 2 thanks to its stylish design, practicality and usable range. There’s also plenty of choice on the used market.