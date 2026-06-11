Car Deal of the Day: Mazda CX-5 is a plush family SUV for a mere £240 a month

Stylish design; excellent handling

Very spacious interior

Get the deal at only £239.72 a month

The Mazda CX-5 may be one of the newest mid-size SUVs to have launched this year, but leasing deals are incredibly tempting right now – with prices as low as £240 a month.

Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Riverdale Leasing is offering the Japanese family-sized SUV on a three-year deal with a 12-month initial payment of £3,139.44. Mileage is capped at an impressive 6,000 miles a year.

What's great about this offer is that even when you tweak the terms, it still offers excellent value; adjusting to a six-month initial payment still leaves monthly bills at well under £300, and calls for just £1,921.20 to be laid down first.

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Need more mileage? Raising the limit to 8,000 can be done for under a tenner extra a month, or 10,000 for less than £20 more.

The latest CX-5 is mild-hybrid petrol only – no diesels or in-fashion plug-in hybrids here. Under the bonnet lies a 139bhp 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, which returns claimed fuel economy of just over 40mpg.

This deal bags you the Prime-Line trim, which comes with 17-inch alloys, parking sensors front and rear, and a 12.9-inch infotainment screen with Google built-in.