Car Deal of the Day: Mazda CX-5 is a plush family SUV for a mere £240 a month
Stylish and enjoyable to drive, the Mazda CX-5 is an excellent family SUV. It’s our Deal of the Day for 10 November.
- Stylish design; excellent handling
- Very spacious interior
- Get the deal at only £239.72 a month
The Mazda CX-5 may be one of the newest mid-size SUVs to have launched this year, but leasing deals are incredibly tempting right now – with prices as low as £240 a month.
Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Riverdale Leasing is offering the Japanese family-sized SUV on a three-year deal with a 12-month initial payment of £3,139.44. Mileage is capped at an impressive 6,000 miles a year.
What's great about this offer is that even when you tweak the terms, it still offers excellent value; adjusting to a six-month initial payment still leaves monthly bills at well under £300, and calls for just £1,921.20 to be laid down first.
Need more mileage? Raising the limit to 8,000 can be done for under a tenner extra a month, or 10,000 for less than £20 more.
The latest CX-5 is mild-hybrid petrol only – no diesels or in-fashion plug-in hybrids here. Under the bonnet lies a 139bhp 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, which returns claimed fuel economy of just over 40mpg.
This deal bags you the Prime-Line trim, which comes with 17-inch alloys, parking sensors front and rear, and a 12.9-inch infotainment screen with Google built-in.
The new CX-5 takes an evolutionary approach to the exterior design, but on the inside it's all-change. Gone are many of the previous car's physical controls and in their place is a large touchscreen, but there's still a high-quality feel to the materials – it's suitably upmarket compared with rivals such as the Ford Kuga and Kia Sportage.
Handling remains the CX-5's forte, with accurate steering and a light and balanced feel on the road – this is particularly impressive from a car that's designed for families; rear legroom is excellent and the large 583-litre boot expands to a massive 2,019-litre loading space once the rear seats have been folded.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Mazda CX-5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Mazda CX-5 page.
Check out the Mazda CX-5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
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