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Car deal alert! Top-selling VW Tiguan and T-Roc now on 0% APR finance

VW’s Tiguan and T-Roc are now available with 0% APR PCP finance over a 36-month period

By:Ryan Birch
11 Nov 2026
Volkswagen Tiguan UK - front action

Volkswagen is on track to become the best-selling car brand in the UK for a sixth consecutive year, and what better way to ensure it takes the top spot in 2026 than by introducing some tasty offers?

The company’s latest zero per cent APR PCP finance deal is available on its new T-Roc and Tiguan SUVs, with monthly payments starting from £299 and £399 respectively. 

The offer is available on a 36-month contract and cars must be ordered by 16 December 2026 from participating retailers to qualify.

Volkswagen T-Roc

The model with the lowest monthly payment is the T-Roc in Life trim with the 1.5-litre eTSI engine and a seven-speed DSG auto gearbox. This will set you back just £299 per month following a customer deposit of £6,416.80. 

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Across the range, the T-Roc comes with a decent amount of kit as standard, including LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, 17-inch alloys and wireless phone charging.

New Volkswagen T-Roc 2026 - front cornering

Despite being classed as a small SUV, the T-Roc is suitably equipped for family life. Rear legroom is generous, the seats are nice and comfortable and there are easy-to-access Isofix child seat mounting points on the front passenger seat and outer rear seats. The boot is pretty roomy, with a capacity of 475 litres.

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Running costs shouldn’t break the bank either, with the Life variant sitting in insurance group 14, and it has an official fuel economy figure of 50.7mpg.

Volkswagen Tiguan

If you’d prefer a larger, mid-size SUV, then the Tiguan can be had for just £399 per month.

To get this deal, you’ll need a deposit of £9,066.51. Like the T-Roc above, the Tiguan in this offer comes in Life trim and is fitted with a mild-hybrid 1.5-litre engine and a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains are also available – great for those who tow caravans or trailers, or those looking for the lowest running costs.

The Tiguan is pretty easy to live with as a family car day-to-day. Not only is the 652-litre boot larger than those in rivals such as the Hyundai Tucson and Ford Kuga, VW has used lots of soft materials to make the Tiguan’s cabin feel slightly more premium.

As standard, you get parking sensors all round, a reversing camera, driver-attention and drowsiness monitors, and Isofix points on the front passenger and outer rear seats. There’s plenty of tech, too, and the infotainment system and digital driver’s display are intuitive.

Running costs should also be pretty kind to your wallet with the 1.5 eTSI mild-hybrid unit officially returning 47.7mpg.

Latest Volkswagen SUV deals

Take a look at the deal on the Volkswagen website, or click above to see our latest VW SUV deals...

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Ryan Birch - content editor, auto express
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

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