Car deal alert! Top-selling VW Tiguan and T-Roc now on 0% APR finance

Volkswagen is on track to become the best-selling car brand in the UK for a sixth consecutive year, and what better way to ensure it takes the top spot in 2026 than by introducing some tasty offers?

The company’s latest zero per cent APR PCP finance deal is available on its new T-Roc and Tiguan SUVs, with monthly payments starting from £299 and £399 respectively.

The offer is available on a 36-month contract and cars must be ordered by 16 December 2026 from participating retailers to qualify.

Volkswagen T-Roc

The model with the lowest monthly payment is the T-Roc in Life trim with the 1.5-litre eTSI engine and a seven-speed DSG auto gearbox. This will set you back just £299 per month following a customer deposit of £6,416.80.

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Across the range, the T-Roc comes with a decent amount of kit as standard, including LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, 17-inch alloys and wireless phone charging.

Despite being classed as a small SUV, the T-Roc is suitably equipped for family life. Rear legroom is generous, the seats are nice and comfortable and there are easy-to-access Isofix child seat mounting points on the front passenger seat and outer rear seats. The boot is pretty roomy, with a capacity of 475 litres.