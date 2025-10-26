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Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q5 Sportback for £389 is a real head-turner

The Q5 Sportback offers style and desirability. It’s our Deal of the Day for 13 November.

By:George Armitage
13 Nov 2026
Audi Q5 - front cornering

With its more streamlined styling, the Sportback version of the Audi Q5 certainly cuts a dash in the premium SUV class. But thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace, you don’t have to pay through the nose for this chunk of German style. 

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Via our service, VIP Gateway is offering the posh high-rider for only £389.16 a month on a three-year deal. You just need to lay down £5,054.91 as a 12-month initial payment to get the deal up and running.

By tweaking the terms, you could save £900 upfront by going for a nine-month initial payment instead. Do this and the monthly price rises to a still very reasonable £417.78.

The deal comes with a default annual mileage allowance of 5,000, but if you need more flexibility you can raise this to 8,000 for less than £18 extra a month.

The latest Q5 Sportback carries on from its predecessor in offering the tech and quality you’d expect of an Audi SUV, but wrapped up in a more slinky bodystyle. 

This deal gets you the desirable S line trim, which brings sportier body styling, 20-inch alloys, aluminium interior trim, and a storage and luggage compartment pack. This is on top of the entry-level model’s sports front seats and adaptive cruise control.

Powering this Q5 Sportback is a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol. With 204bhp, it’s a smooth and punchy engine, and it’s helped by a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Audi claims over 39mpg on the combined cycle.

Best of all, the engine is mated to the firm’s famous quattro four-wheel-drive system, so you can be assured of all-weather grip and traction.    

Audi Q5 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Audi Q5 Sportback leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi Q5 Sportback page.

Check out the Audi Q5 Sportback deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Audi Q5 rivals

BMW X3

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Volvo Xc60

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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