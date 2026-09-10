New Volvo XC40 facelift on sale with EX40 EV and EC40 coupe SUV, too
The petrol XC40, plus the electric EX40 and EC40 are on sale now, priced from £37,710
Order books have opened for the updated 2027 Volvo XC40, as well as its electric EX40 and EC40 counterparts – extending the ageing SUV’s life towards the end of the decade. Prices for the petrol car start at £37,710, while the EV costs from £43,860..
Earlier this year, the hugely popular Volvo XC40 was given a series of upgrades including more refined styling, an even classier interior and big tech boost, just in time for the small premium SUV to celebrate its 10th birthday in 2027.
Despite its age, the XC40 is still one of the UK’s best-selling cars. But all-new evolutions of two key competitors, the Mercedes GLA and Audi Q3, have also been launched recently, while the BMW X1 is set to go through its own, potentially even more radical, mid-life rejuvenation very soon.
On sale now, the XC40 is offered in mild-hybrid B3 and B4 guises, plus Core, Plus, Plus Pro, Ultra and Ultra Pro trims depending on powertrain. The B3 uses a four-cylinder petrol engine with 161bhp, while the B4 boosts the power of the same unit to 194bhp.
Meanwhile, EX40 and EC40 buyers get a choice of P5 Long Range, and dual-motor P8 powertrains. The former uses a single, rear-mounted motor producing 249bhp, while the latter adds drive to the front axle for a combined 402bhp. Both use a 79kWh battery; Volvo claims the cheaper, more efficient Long Range model can do up to 354 miles on a charge.
The electric car misses out on the base Core trim, but is available in Plus, Plus Pro, Ultra and Ultra Pro – just like its petrol-powered sibling. This means, like-for-like, the EV is £4,650 more than the ICE car.
The coupe-styled EC40 is only offered in the two Pro trims; with prices starting from £45,860, it costs no more than the conventional electric EX40 SUV. A top-spec, all-singing, all-dancing EC40 Ultra Pro starts at £49,860 – again, the same as the equivalent EX40.
Still instantly recognisable as Volvo’s mainstay, the XC40 gets a new front end, giving the cars a more contemporary look. One subtle yet significant change from the outgoing cars is the grille is shorter but wider than before, so now connects the matrix LED headlights, the same as it does on any Range Rover product.
Volvo's distinctive ‘Thor’s Hammer’ light signature has also been updated with a new, sharper, two-piece motif. The bumpers have been simplified, too, and there are fresh alloy wheel designs for the XC40, including a bold and distinctive 20-inch triple two-spoke set.
Similarly significant tweaks have been made to the rear, including new vertical light units that are slimmer, sharper and more angular than the outgoing model’s, and have a dark smoke tint to them. The rear bumper has been tidied up, too, and the redesigned tailgate has more definition, with sharper bodylines.
“When we designed this, we thought it's a good balance between solidity, but also having an athletic character,” designer Alain Snoodijk told Auto Express as he walked us around the new XC40 in a studio. He and Volvo’s other designers had a lot of freedom when it came to this facelift, so much so that the new designs for the front and rear started as a blank sheet of paper.
Electric Volvo EX40 and EC40 also updated for 2026
The same changes have also applied to the all-electric EX40 and coupe-esque EC40, with their blanked-off grille panel also less tall and wider than before.
Inside, the trio all feature a new, larger and sharper 11.2-inch floating touchscreen, running the latest version of Volvo’s Google-powered user interface that’s supposed to be faster and more intuitive, with fewer taps needed to access key functions. Especially because Volvo has installed Google’s AI assistant Gemini, which is able to understand and deliver natural conversations, as well as the usual help with route planning or finding places to stop nearby.
Elsewhere, indirect ambient lighting on the dashboard similar to what we’ve seen in the latest Audi Q7 and Q9 is meant to create a warmer, more relaxing atmosphere, and there are new, more premium materials available throughout the interior. For instance, customers can add Arianne Cardamom leather upholstery paired with Brown Ash wood trim elements.
There’s less gloss black plastic than before around the centre console, where – like before – you’ll find the wireless charging pad, but there’s now space next to it to store another device.
Volvo EX40 safety tech enhancements
Finally, Volvo being Volvo, it’s continued to improve the safety systems on the XC40 and its zero-emission siblings. The cameras, radars and other sensors around the cars have all been upgraded, plus new software and computer hardware added, to unlock some new functions, including a safe exit alert. This will warn occupants if they’re opening a door into the path of any oncoming traffic, cyclists or pedestrians.
The new Volvo XC40, as well as the EX40 and EC40 are available to order now. However, if you want to bag a bargain, there are loads of pre-facelift cars in stock and available to buy right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today