Order books have opened for the updated 2027 Volvo XC40, as well as its electric EX40 and EC40 counterparts – extending the ageing SUV’s life towards the end of the decade. Prices for the petrol car start at £37,710, while the EV costs from £43,860..

Earlier this year, the hugely popular Volvo XC40 was given a series of upgrades including more refined styling, an even classier interior and big tech boost, just in time for the small premium SUV to celebrate its 10th birthday in 2027.

Despite its age, the XC40 is still one of the UK’s best-selling cars. But all-new evolutions of two key competitors, the Mercedes GLA and Audi Q3, have also been launched recently, while the BMW X1 is set to go through its own, potentially even more radical, mid-life rejuvenation very soon.

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On sale now, the XC40 is offered in mild-hybrid B3 and B4 guises, plus Core, Plus, Plus Pro, Ultra and Ultra Pro trims depending on powertrain. The B3 uses a four-cylinder petrol engine with 161bhp, while the B4 boosts the power of the same unit to 194bhp.

Meanwhile, EX40 and EC40 buyers get a choice of P5 Long Range, and dual-motor P8 powertrains. The former uses a single, rear-mounted motor producing 249bhp, while the latter adds drive to the front axle for a combined 402bhp. Both use a 79kWh battery; Volvo claims the cheaper, more efficient Long Range model can do up to 354 miles on a charge.