Car Deal of the Day: Family focused Nissan X-Trail for £230 a month

Roomy seven-seater

Comfortable and easy to drive

Get the deal at only £229.79 a month

The Nissan X-Trail is one of those cars that’s decent enough, but is easy to overlook because of some really strong competition. Well, actually, there’s one main car that the X-Trail lives in the shadow of – the excellent Skoda Kodiaq.

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When presented with the prospect of getting an X-Trail for £229.79 a month, though, it ceases to matter that the Skoda does some things better.

You can get an X-Trail via Lease Car UK for that figure after a 12-month initial payment of £2,996.28. The terms can be adjusted, so if you want to pay less up front in favour of larger monthly payments, there are multiple options all the way down to just one month’s payment as the initial fee. Dropping to a nine-month upfront deal, for example, means a £2,512.74 initial payment followed by monthly payments of £245.81.

Also, if the 5,000-mile annual limit isn't enough, it's just £14.21 a month to bump it up to 8,000 miles, assuming you've gone for the 12-month initial rental. All of these figures are based on a 36-month deal, but 24-month and 48-month durations are available as well.

The deal is for an Acenta Premium grade car, and while that is the entry-level trim, it has all the key boxes ticked in terms of equipment. It’s also a five-seater, which isn’t a bad thing – the third row in the seven-seater is quite compact, and this configuration costs you a fair bit of boot space even when the sixth and seventh seats are folded away.

Propulsion comes from Nissan’s E-Power hybrid setup, which involves a 1.5-litre engine that never directly drives the wheels. Instead, it acts as a generator to top up a small electric battery, which in turn powers an electric motor.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan X-Trail leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan X-Trail page.

Check out the Nissan X-Trail deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…