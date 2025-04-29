Car Deal of the Day: Upmarket VW Tiguan can now be yours for only £264 a month

Upmarket interior; plenty of equipment

Proven 148bhp petrol engine

Get the deal at only £264.52 a month

There’s a lot to like about the current Volkswagen Tiguan. It’s one of the classier family SUV options, and when it arrived, it signalled that the brand was starting to move back in the right direction with better-quality cabins.

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It feels upmarket and expensive, but the problem is just that… it IS quite expensive. At least, it is if you’re paying the full cash price, but with Select Car Leasing via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, it’s possible to get hold of one for a very reasonable £264.52 a month.

That’s based on a 24-month deal with a 12-month initial payment of £3,528.24, but if that doesn’t suit, you can easily adjust the terms. You can opt for nine months up front, for example, which gives an initial payment of £2,969.58 and monthly payments of £290.62.

You can also lengthen the deal to 36 or 48 months, and if you want more than the 5,000-mile annual limit, it’s an extra £17.50 to increase this to 8,000 if you’re on the 24-month deal with the 12-month initial payment.

It’s not a basic Tiguan you’re getting for that price, either. It’s in Match trim, which builds on the entry-level Life version with a good helping of extra kit. This is combined with the tried and tested 1.5-litre TSI Evo engine, which provides a smoothly delivered 148bhp.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Tiguan leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Tiguan page.

Check out the Volkswagen Tiguan deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…