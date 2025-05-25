Car Deal of the Day: Space for 7 on a budget? A Nissan X-Trail at £210 per month is ideal

Roomy seven-seater

Comfortable and easy to drive

Only £209.89 a month

Seven-seater SUVs don’t come much cheaper than today’s deal, trust us. You can currently hop into a Nissan X-Trail for a stunningly affordable £210 a month, which is a very appealing way of carrying seven.

With a lightly updated version of the X-Trail hitting dealerships right now, stocks of the pre-facelift model need to shift – and so there are bargains to be had like this one.

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Leasing Options is offering the smart-looking Nissan high-rider for a very low £209.89 a month on a three-year term. A 12-month initial payment of £2,918.67 is required, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year.

Prefer to pay less upfront? You can save nearly £500 straight away by opting for the nine-month initial payment – this comes to £2,423.10 and £224.79 a month. Adjusting the mileage to 8,000 a year costs slightly less than £25 extra a month on both nine and 12-month initial payment options.

Acenta Premium is the entry-level trim, but as the name implies, it has some posh kit to keep you happy. As standard, it gets an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with a wireless smartphone charger, alloy wheels, a rear view camera and a whole suite of safety equipment.