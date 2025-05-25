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Car Deal of the Day: Space for 7 on a budget? A Nissan X-Trail at £210 per month is ideal

The well established X-Trail is a thoroughly sensible family SUV that’s great value at the moment. It’s our Deal of the Day for 20 August

By:Shane Wilkinson
20 Aug 2026
Nissan X-Trail - front corner left
  • Roomy seven-seater
  • Comfortable and easy to drive 
  • Only £209.89 a month

Seven-seater SUVs don’t come much cheaper than today’s deal, trust us. You can currently hop into a Nissan X-Trail for a stunningly affordable £210 a month, which is a very appealing way of carrying seven. 

With a lightly updated version of the X-Trail hitting dealerships right now, stocks of the pre-facelift model need to shift – and so there are bargains to be had like this one.

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Leasing Options is offering the smart-looking Nissan high-rider for a very low £209.89 a month on a three-year term. A 12-month initial payment of £2,918.67 is required, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. 

Prefer to pay less upfront? You can save nearly £500 straight away by opting for the nine-month initial payment – this comes to £2,423.10 and £224.79 a month. Adjusting the mileage to 8,000 a year costs slightly less than £25 extra a month on both nine and 12-month initial payment options.

Acenta Premium is the entry-level trim, but as the name implies, it has some posh kit to keep you happy. As standard, it gets an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with a wireless smartphone charger, alloy wheels, a rear view camera and a whole suite of safety equipment. 

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Powering this X-Trail is one of Nissan's 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engines. With 161bhp, there's more than enough get-up-and-go, even with a full complement of people and luggage on board, while the automatic gearbox makes life a little easier. Nissan claims just shy of 40mpg on the combined cycle.

The two rearmost seats in the boot are a little snug for adults, but kids will have loads of room. The middle row, meanwhile, offers impressive levels of space, and there are plenty of practical touches such as luggage hooks and lighting in the boot.

Nissan X-Trail - dashboard

The X-Trail is well built, too, and this translates to a solid driving experience. It’s comfortable and easy to steer, and a great option for families on a budget. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan X-Trail leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan X-Trail page.

Check out the Nissan X-Trail deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Deals on Nissan X-Trail rivals

Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

New in-stock Peugeot 5008Cash £33,164Avg. savings £8,151
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Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

New in-stock Skoda KodiaqCash £34,526Avg. savings £4,963
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Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE

New in-stock Hyundai Santa FECash £42,098Avg. savings £8,029
New Hyundai Santa FE

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Shane Wilkinson senior content editor auto express
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

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