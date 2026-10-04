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Car Deal of the Day: new Skoda Peaq flagship for less than you’d think

Skoda’s impressively upmarket new seven-seat SUV is our Deal of the Day for 4 October

By:Ellis Hyde
4 Oct 2026
Skoda Peaq 2026 - full front

The all-new, seven-seat Skoda Peaq is the biggest and boldest SUV the Czech brand has ever launched, boasting a huge 395-mile range and plenty of space inside, alongside the latest tech and ‘Simply Clever’ features. 

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It’s also Skoda’s most expensive model to date, but right now you can get the flagship SUV for far less than you might think with the help of the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

For only £475 per month, VIP Gateway is currently offering a four-year lease deal on the Peaq in SE L trim. It does require an initial payment of £6,087, but you should get your money’s worth over the course of the agreement, and it delivers fairly reasonable monthly payments compared to the competition. For instance, four-year lease deals for rival seven-seater the Kia EV9 start from £721 per month, and at the moment you’ll pay at least £551 per month to get a Peugeot E-5008

If you’re not keen to fork out £6,000-plus at the start of the lease, don’t worry. You can reduce the initial outlay from the equivalent of 12 months of payments to only one month (plus fee), which would equate to an easier to stomach £986. After that, you only have to pay £601 per month for the Peaq, which is still less than we’d expect. 

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This offer includes the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year, which will be sufficient for anyone with a short commute or those who intend mostly using the big Skoda on the school run. 

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But if you plan to make the most of the Peaq’s 395-mile range, comfortable ride and impressive refinement for road trips, you can double the limit to 10,000 miles and still pay less than £490 a month. Or if you do a lot of miles, which the Peaq is perfect for, you can have it with a yearly cap of 15,000 and still only pay £520 per month.

SE L may be the base trim for the Peaq, but there’s no shortage of standard kit. You get a 13.6-inch portrait touchscreen running a brand-new Android-based infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit, wireless charging pads with MagSafe built-in for iPhones, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a foot-operated electric tailgate, plus heated front and rear seats.

Skoda Peaq 2026 - cabin

In the UK, every Peaq is fitted with seven seats and there’s an enormous amount of room in the cabin, which also feels more upmarket than any other Skoda. With all the seats in place, there’s 299 litres of luggage capacity available – about the same as in a Vauxhall Corsa – rising to 890 litres when the third row is folded down. With just the front ones up, there’s a mammoth 2,075 litres at your disposal.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Peaq leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Peaq page.

Check out the Skoda Peaq deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Skoda Peaq rivals

KIA EV9

KIA EV9

New in-stock KIA EV9Cash £60,723Avg. savings £6,888
New KIA EV9

Configure now

Hyundai Ioniq 9

Hyundai Ioniq 9

New in-stock Hyundai Ioniq 9Cash £58,575Avg. savings £7,542
New Hyundai Ioniq 9

Configure now

Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

New in-stock Peugeot 5008Cash £33,164Avg. savings £8,151
New Peugeot 5008

Configure now

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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