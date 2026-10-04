Car Deal of the Day: new Skoda Peaq flagship for less than you’d think

Seven-seat family SUV with 395-mile range

Huge amount of space and tech

Only £475.23 per month on a four-year lease

The all-new, seven-seat Skoda Peaq is the biggest and boldest SUV the Czech brand has ever launched, boasting a huge 395-mile range and plenty of space inside, alongside the latest tech and ‘Simply Clever’ features.

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It’s also Skoda’s most expensive model to date, but right now you can get the flagship SUV for far less than you might think with the help of the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

For only £475 per month, VIP Gateway is currently offering a four-year lease deal on the Peaq in SE L trim. It does require an initial payment of £6,087, but you should get your money’s worth over the course of the agreement, and it delivers fairly reasonable monthly payments compared to the competition. For instance, four-year lease deals for rival seven-seater the Kia EV9 start from £721 per month, and at the moment you’ll pay at least £551 per month to get a Peugeot E-5008.

If you’re not keen to fork out £6,000-plus at the start of the lease, don’t worry. You can reduce the initial outlay from the equivalent of 12 months of payments to only one month (plus fee), which would equate to an easier to stomach £986. After that, you only have to pay £601 per month for the Peaq, which is still less than we’d expect.