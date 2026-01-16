Car Deal of the Day: Swedish sophistication with a Volvo XC90 for £550 a month
Costing less per month than a lot of deals on the smaller XC60, this XC90 Plus is excellent value. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 October.
- Room for seven adults
- Plus trim with more equipment than base car
- Get the deal at only £550.57 a month
You can grab the keys to the Volvo XC90 for a lot less than you might think – this brilliant seven-seater is currently available for just £550 a month.
This actually undercuts a lot of deals we’ve seen for the smaller XC60 models on the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace, highlighting the excellent value for money you’re getting here.
This tempting four-year deal comes from Carwow Leasey, and involves a 12-month initial payment of £6,901.84, which is a lot easier to manage than the full RRP of over £70,000. Still, if you’d rather pay less up-front, a six-month initial payment of £3,717.29 only increases the monthly instalments to a perfectly reasonable £619.55.
The 5,000 annual mileage cap will be fine for a lot of drivers, but if that’s not enough for you, it’s roughly £20 extra to bump this up to 8,000 miles on both the six- and 12-month initial payment options.
Having been launched in 2015, the XC90 is the oldest Volvo in the current line-up, but thanks to continual updates, including a significant one only two years ago, the SUV still feels fresh.
It’s an arguably classier option than alternatives such as the BMW X5 and Audi Q5, and is hugely practical. The third row of seats isn’t a token effort, with the XC90 comfortably housing seven adults. Even with the last two seats in place, there’s 302 litres of boot space, expanding to 680 litres with them folded.
Today’s deal is for the XC90 Plus, which, as it happens, is our recommended trim for the car. It takes the already well equipped Core entry-level grade and adds an air purifier, 360-degree parking camera, a crystal gearshifter, powered four-way lumbar support and more.
It comes with the B5 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol powertrain for a respectable 0-62mph time of 7.7 seconds. Want to go faster? We’ve also spotted a great deal on an XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid for £592.08 a month with a 12-month/£7,399.96 initial payment and a 5,000-mile annual cap. It needs a mere 5.4 seconds to reach the 62mph benchmark.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volvo XC90 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volvo XC90 page.
Check out the Volvo XC90 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
Deals on Volvo XC90 rivals