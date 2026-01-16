Car Deal of the Day: Swedish sophistication with a Volvo XC90 for £550 a month

Room for seven adults

Plus trim with more equipment than base car

Get the deal at only £550.57 a month

You can grab the keys to the Volvo XC90 for a lot less than you might think – this brilliant seven-seater is currently available for just £550 a month.

This actually undercuts a lot of deals we’ve seen for the smaller XC60 models on the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace, highlighting the excellent value for money you’re getting here.

This tempting four-year deal comes from Carwow Leasey, and involves a 12-month initial payment of £6,901.84, which is a lot easier to manage than the full RRP of over £70,000. Still, if you’d rather pay less up-front, a six-month initial payment of £3,717.29 only increases the monthly instalments to a perfectly reasonable £619.55.

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The 5,000 annual mileage cap will be fine for a lot of drivers, but if that’s not enough for you, it’s roughly £20 extra to bump this up to 8,000 miles on both the six- and 12-month initial payment options.

Having been launched in 2015, the XC90 is the oldest Volvo in the current line-up, but thanks to continual updates, including a significant one only two years ago, the SUV still feels fresh.